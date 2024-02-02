Mark Zuckerberg's Net Worth Surpasses Bill Gates Following Meta's Stock Surge

In a dramatic display of wealth accumulation in the tech industry, Meta CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg has experienced a significant surge in his net worth. Following a robust fourth-quarter earnings report resulting in a 22% upswing in Meta's stock, Zuckerberg's net worth now stands estimated at a staggering $165 billion. This financial leap catapults him past Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in the global wealth ranking.

Dividends: A New Revenue Stream

Contributing to this wealth increment is not only Meta's stock performance but also the anticipation of the company's first-ever dividend payout. Slated for March, Zuckerberg, who owns approximately 350 million shares, is set to receive about $174 million in cash from this dividend. If Meta maintains its 50 cent quarterly dividend, Zuckerberg could rake in over $690 million annually from dividends alone, thereby creating a substantial new revenue stream.

Bouncing Back from a Challenging Phase

This financial boost comes as a silver lining after a challenging period that saw Meta's stock price and Zuckerberg's net worth plummet. The tech giant faced market-wide correction and criticism over its investments in the Reality Labs virtual reality division, leading to a fall in stock value. However, Zuckerberg steered the company towards cost-cutting measures, which he referred to as Meta's 'year of efficiency.'

A Strong Fourth-Quarter Performance

Despite past difficulties, Meta's fourth-quarter earnings have outperformed expectations, showing growth in key metrics and tripling its net income compared to the previous year. The company's performance has led to a surge in its valuation, and it is currently valued at $1.2 trillion.

While the increase in Zuckerberg's wealth highlights the immense profitability of the tech industry, it also underscores the importance of strategic financial management and agility in overcoming market challenges. As Meta embarks on a new financial year, it remains to be seen how this wealth increment will influence Zuckerberg's decisions and Meta's future trajectory.