Mark Zuckerberg's Net Worth Skyrockets, Claiming Fourth Spot on Billionaires Index

In a remarkable comeback, Mark Zuckerberg's fortune has surged by $28.1 billion, catapulting him to the fourth spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This financial leap comes in the wake of Meta Platforms Inc.'s quarterly results surpassing Wall Street's expectations, causing a roughly 20% increase in its shares. Now valued at $170.5 billion, Zuckerberg's wealth recovery follows a significant dip in late 2022 when it fell below $35 billion amidst a tech stock collapse.

Triumph Amidst Turbulence

Despite the turbulence of inflation and rate hikes that rocked the tech stocks, 2023 saw Meta's stock nearly triple for its shareholders. The company underwent a corporate restructuring, which included layoffs of approximately 21,000 employees and a shift towards new priorities. This restructuring resulted in a strong financial resurgence for Mark Zuckerberg, whose net worth has reached an all-time high.

Dividends and Buybacks

Meta Platforms Inc. recently announced a quarterly cash dividend of 50 cents per share for Class A and B common stock, set to start in March. This strategic move will provide Zuckerberg, who holds around 350 million shares, with an extra payout of about $700 million a year. Additionally, Meta plans to implement a $50 billion share buyback to secure further investor support, signaling the company's confidence in its growth potential.

Zuckerberg & Meta's Future

The tech tycoon's total compensation in 2022 was reported to be $27.1 million, including private security and a symbolic base salary of $1. However, Meta declined to comment on executive pay for the past year. As Meta navigates through the current tech landscape, the company's moves will significantly impact Zuckerberg's financial standing, which is firmly tied to the company's performance.

