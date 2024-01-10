en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Mark Zuckerberg Ventures into Premium Beef Production: A Bold Move or an Expensive Hobby?

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:33 pm EST
Mark Zuckerberg Ventures into Premium Beef Production: A Bold Move or an Expensive Hobby?

Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is venturing into a new field, quite literally. He has embarked on a project at his Ko’olau Ranch on Kauai, aiming to produce some of the highest quality beef in the world. This venture, which veers away from his tech pursuits, involves a unique diet for the cattle, expected to enhance the quality of the beef.

Unconventional Diet for Premium Quality Beef

Zuckerberg’s plan involves feeding his cattle with premium dry fruits and expensive beer. This unconventional method is designed to raise esteemed cattle breeds, such as Wagyu and Angus, to create a luxury beef product. The cattle are nurtured on a distinctive diet comprising macadamia meal and locally brewed artisanal beer. Each cow consumes between 5,000 to 10,000 pounds of this unique food annually, necessitating the cultivation of a significant number of macadamia trees on the ranch.

Family Involvement and Significant Investment

Emphasizing the importance of family and sustainability, Zuckerberg has involved his daughters in this endeavor. They are tasked with planting these trees and caring for the various animals on the ranch. The project has required a significant investment. Zuckerberg, whose fortune is currently estimated at $129 billion, fueled by a 180% rise in Meta shares, has spent over $100 million on the estate, continually expanding it in recent years.

Controversies and Skepticism

Despite the luxury beef venture’s potential, it has not been without its share of controversy and skepticism. Critics, including vegans, have voiced concerns about the ethical aspects of the project. There is also some doubt about the use of macadamia nuts in livestock feed, as some studies suggest it could reduce animal growth. However, Zuckerberg remains undeterred, describing this venture as a ‘lifetime hobby’ and a commitment to responsible and ethical cow farming.

In a world where tech tycoons like Bill Gates advocate for synthetic beef for positive climate change, Zuckerberg’s initiative stands out. It represents a significant departure from his previous technological pursuits and a bold step into the realm of premium beef production. Whether this will revolutionize the global beef market or merely end up as an expensive hobby, only time will tell.

0
Agriculture Business United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
4 mins ago
Samoan Government Steps In Over Alleged Mistreatment of Seasonal Workers in Queensland
The government of Samoa has publicly recognized its efforts in addressing concerns surrounding the alleged mistreatment of Samoan seasonal workers in Queensland, Australia. In an official statement, the Samoan Ministry of Finance (M.O.F.) confirmed that it is involved in the matter, liaising with its officials in Australia to ensure the equitable treatment of these workers.
Samoan Government Steps In Over Alleged Mistreatment of Seasonal Workers in Queensland
Global Snowpack Decline Threatens Water Supply, Agriculture, and Winter Tourism
1 hour ago
Global Snowpack Decline Threatens Water Supply, Agriculture, and Winter Tourism
On the Brink of a Global Food Crisis: Causes, Challenges, and the Way Forward
2 hours ago
On the Brink of a Global Food Crisis: Causes, Challenges, and the Way Forward
New Congress Party Calls for Revocation of Mealie Meal Distribution Ban
30 mins ago
New Congress Party Calls for Revocation of Mealie Meal Distribution Ban
Japan's Agriculture Ministry Announces Significant Grain Procurement through SBS Auction
1 hour ago
Japan's Agriculture Ministry Announces Significant Grain Procurement through SBS Auction
Australian Government Warns Supermarket Giants Over Fresh Produce Pricing
1 hour ago
Australian Government Warns Supermarket Giants Over Fresh Produce Pricing
Latest Headlines
World News
Western Leaders Fear Wider War Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
58 seconds
Western Leaders Fear Wider War Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
Ukrainian President Zelensky Tours the Baltics to Rally Support Against Russian Aggression
2 mins
Ukrainian President Zelensky Tours the Baltics to Rally Support Against Russian Aggression
Scholars Express Widespread Pessimism About U.S. Future: A Response to Thomas Edsall
3 mins
Scholars Express Widespread Pessimism About U.S. Future: A Response to Thomas Edsall
Peter Capaldi on Politics: 'Beyond a Joke' and No Return to 'The Thick of It'
5 mins
Peter Capaldi on Politics: 'Beyond a Joke' and No Return to 'The Thick of It'
Political Polarisation Peaks: Assassination Attempt on South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
7 mins
Political Polarisation Peaks: Assassination Attempt on South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
Unfolding Narratives in Czechia: Health Crises, Technological Advancements, Controversies, and Grim Discoveries
7 mins
Unfolding Narratives in Czechia: Health Crises, Technological Advancements, Controversies, and Grim Discoveries
Political Unrest in Poland: Former Interior Minister and Aide Begin Hunger Strikes
7 mins
Political Unrest in Poland: Former Interior Minister and Aide Begin Hunger Strikes
2024 Elections Set to Reshape Global Political and Economic Landscape
8 mins
2024 Elections Set to Reshape Global Political and Economic Landscape
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race: A Shift in GOP Landscape
9 mins
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race: A Shift in GOP Landscape
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
1 hour
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
4 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app