Mark Ruffalo Unveils a New Shade of Acting in 'Poor Things': From Hero to Villain

The moment you meet Mark Ruffalo, there's an immediate sense of warmth that radiates from him. Known for his roles that often embody the essence of likability and sincerity, it's hard to picture him as anyone but the hero. Yet, in his latest cinematic venture, 'Poor Things', directed by the visionary Yorgos Lanthimos, Ruffalo takes a daring leap into the abyss of his craft, portraying Duncan Wedderburn, a character that stands in stark contrast to his previous roles. Duncan is the embodiment of toxic masculinity and narcissism, a significant departure from the characters that Ruffalo is known for.

The Challenge of Transformation

When Lanthimos first approached Ruffalo for the role of Duncan, there were doubts. Could the actor known for his portrayal of the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and for his Oscar-nominated performances in films that often highlighted the best of human nature convincingly embody such a dark character? Lanthimos believed so, and Ruffalo, intrigued by the challenge, embarked on a journey that would push him to explore new depths in his acting career. "It was a significant departure, but it felt right," Ruffalo comments, reflecting on the initial apprehension and eventual acceptance of the role.

More Than Just Acting

For Ruffalo, 'Poor Things' became more than just another film; it was a personal journey that mirrored his own life challenges, including a life-threatening brain tumor that he overcame years ago. This role allowed him to tap into a part of himself that had remained unexplored, offering a form of creative liberation he hadn't felt in years. "I realized that I had been constraining myself," Ruffalo admits, "Playing Duncan allowed me to break free from those constraints." This liberation wasn't just about shaking off the typecast roles he had become synonymous with. It was about delving into the complexities of masculinity, a theme that Ruffalo finds timely and relevant, especially with his upcoming role in Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17'.

Through 'Poor Things', Ruffalo rediscovered his passion for acting. The film provided him with an opportunity to not only explore the darker facets of human nature but also to engage in the current discourse on masculinity. Duncan Wedderburn and his upcoming character in 'Mickey 17' share thematic similarities, both serving as conduits for Ruffalo to contribute to the conversation on what it means to be a man in today's society. "These roles are a reflection of the times," Ruffalo notes, "and I'm grateful to be a part of that reflection."