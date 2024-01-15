Mark Marino Appointed as New CFO of Rackspace Technology

Mark Marino has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Rackspace Technology, a leader in the realm of comprehensive hybrid multicloud technology solutions. This appointment is effective immediately, following the resignation of Naushaza 'Bobby' Molu, the previous CFO. Molu has decided to embark on a new venture in the UK, leaving his position at Rackspace. However, he will provide advisory support until late February, ensuring a seamless transition.

Mark Marino's Journey at Rackspace

Marino's journey with Rackspace began in 2020. He initially served as Vice President, Americas CFO, before climbing the ranks to become Chief Accounting Officer in late 2021. His financial acumen and leadership have been honed through roles at prominent companies such as Acelity, iHeartMedia, SunEdison, and General Electric.

Rackspace's Future Outlook

Amar Maletira, the CEO of Rackspace, lauded Marino's deep understanding of the business and financial expertise. These attributes are expected to be invaluable as Rackspace aims to consolidate its market position in the hybrid multicloud and AI sectors. Marino reciprocated the sentiment, expressing his excitement to contribute to the company's growth trajectory. He highlighted the company's recent successful implementation of a new operational model, AI innovations, and customer-centric solutions in Private and Public Cloud services.

A Smooth Transition

In a show of professionalism and mutual respect, the company's leadership and Board thanked Molu for his contributions. They clarified that there were no disputes or disagreements involved in his departure. As the company navigates this transition, its focus remains unwavering: to continue providing top-notch hybrid multicloud technology solutions to its customers.