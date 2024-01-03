Mark Gallagher Joins Friends for the Abbott Marshlands’ Board of Trustees

Mark Gallagher, a behemoth in the realm of restoration ecology, with a rich history in wetland and terrestrial ecology projects, has been appointed to the Board of Trustees for the Friends for the Abbott Marshlands (FFAM). A man of many accolades, Gallagher, as the co-founder and vice president at Princeton Hydro, has been a pivotal figure in various restoration projects, especially in the Northeast region of the United States.

Mark Gallagher’s Legacy in Environmental Restoration

Revered for his contributions towards enhancing water quality and wildlife habitats, Gallagher’s work has been characterized by innovative design and meticulous permit processes for numerous restoration, mitigation, and enhancement projects. His commitment to environmental protection, far from going unnoticed, earned him a Lifetime Achievement Award from the New Jersey Highlands Coalition.

Gallagher’s knowledge of the Abbott Marshlands is not merely academic but experiential. He has been instrumental in treating and eradicating invasive phragmites (Phragmites australis), a move that has significantly aided the growth of native species like wild rice in the area.

Recent FFAM Events

The FFAM recently hosted two notable events. The first was a successful fundraiser at the Tulpehaking Nature Center, which featured trivia host Righteous Jolly and received generous support from various corporate sponsors. The second event was a presentation by published author and botanist Jared Rosenbaum, who spoke about ‘Wild Plant Culture.’

Jared Rosenbaum on Wild Plant Culture

Rosenbaum, a certified ecological restoration practitioner, is a partner at Wild Ridge Plants LLC, a company dedicated to cultivating native plants using sustainable practices. His talk was not merely informative but transformative, addressing topics on restoration, foraging, herbalism, rewilding, and permaculture. Attendees also had the chance to walk away with autographed copies of his book.

With Gallagher’s appointment and the success of their recent events, the FFAM continues to solidify its commitment to the conservation and appreciation of the Abbott Marshlands, serving as a beacon of hope in the realm of environmental preservation.