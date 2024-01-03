en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Mark Gallagher Joins Friends for the Abbott Marshlands’ Board of Trustees

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:43 pm EST
Mark Gallagher Joins Friends for the Abbott Marshlands’ Board of Trustees

Mark Gallagher, a behemoth in the realm of restoration ecology, with a rich history in wetland and terrestrial ecology projects, has been appointed to the Board of Trustees for the Friends for the Abbott Marshlands (FFAM). A man of many accolades, Gallagher, as the co-founder and vice president at Princeton Hydro, has been a pivotal figure in various restoration projects, especially in the Northeast region of the United States.

Mark Gallagher’s Legacy in Environmental Restoration

Revered for his contributions towards enhancing water quality and wildlife habitats, Gallagher’s work has been characterized by innovative design and meticulous permit processes for numerous restoration, mitigation, and enhancement projects. His commitment to environmental protection, far from going unnoticed, earned him a Lifetime Achievement Award from the New Jersey Highlands Coalition.

Gallagher’s knowledge of the Abbott Marshlands is not merely academic but experiential. He has been instrumental in treating and eradicating invasive phragmites (Phragmites australis), a move that has significantly aided the growth of native species like wild rice in the area.

Recent FFAM Events

The FFAM recently hosted two notable events. The first was a successful fundraiser at the Tulpehaking Nature Center, which featured trivia host Righteous Jolly and received generous support from various corporate sponsors. The second event was a presentation by published author and botanist Jared Rosenbaum, who spoke about ‘Wild Plant Culture.’

Jared Rosenbaum on Wild Plant Culture

Rosenbaum, a certified ecological restoration practitioner, is a partner at Wild Ridge Plants LLC, a company dedicated to cultivating native plants using sustainable practices. His talk was not merely informative but transformative, addressing topics on restoration, foraging, herbalism, rewilding, and permaculture. Attendees also had the chance to walk away with autographed copies of his book.

With Gallagher’s appointment and the success of their recent events, the FFAM continues to solidify its commitment to the conservation and appreciation of the Abbott Marshlands, serving as a beacon of hope in the realm of environmental preservation.

0
United States Wildlife
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
14 seconds ago
Kansas City Star Invites Reader Queries on COVID-19: A Community Service Journalism Initiative
In a time when COVID-19 continues to reshape society and the emergence of new variants introduces fresh concerns, residents in Missouri and Kansas find themselves grappling with an array of health challenges. The Kansas City Star, in response to this, is inviting its readers to submit questions about COVID-19 safety measures, symptoms, and testing for
Kansas City Star Invites Reader Queries on COVID-19: A Community Service Journalism Initiative
Reality Star Pere Egbi Talks Investment, Personal Life, and 'Fake' Celebrity Lifestyles
46 seconds ago
Reality Star Pere Egbi Talks Investment, Personal Life, and 'Fake' Celebrity Lifestyles
Iowa Man Faces Serious Charges for Sexual Misconduct with Minor
46 seconds ago
Iowa Man Faces Serious Charges for Sexual Misconduct with Minor
'Yellowstone' Misses Out on Golden Globe Nominations: A Look at the Drama's Journey
19 seconds ago
'Yellowstone' Misses Out on Golden Globe Nominations: A Look at the Drama's Journey
Tragedy in Jackson: Toddler's Death Sparks Manhunt for Mother and Boyfriend
39 seconds ago
Tragedy in Jackson: Toddler's Death Sparks Manhunt for Mother and Boyfriend
Bruins' Mason Lohrei Loses Tooth in Game, Continues to Play
44 seconds ago
Bruins' Mason Lohrei Loses Tooth in Game, Continues to Play
Latest Headlines
World News
Kansas City Star Invites Reader Queries on COVID-19: A Community Service Journalism Initiative
14 seconds
Kansas City Star Invites Reader Queries on COVID-19: A Community Service Journalism Initiative
Treading on Winter: The Top 7 Athletic Shoes for Winter Workouts
38 seconds
Treading on Winter: The Top 7 Athletic Shoes for Winter Workouts
Bruins' Mason Lohrei Loses Tooth in Game, Continues to Play
44 seconds
Bruins' Mason Lohrei Loses Tooth in Game, Continues to Play
Toxic Political Atmosphere for Women Politicians in Canada: A Rising Concern
52 seconds
Toxic Political Atmosphere for Women Politicians in Canada: A Rising Concern
Lake Roosevelt High School Basketball: Triumphs and Trials
1 min
Lake Roosevelt High School Basketball: Triumphs and Trials
Fifth Circuit Rules EMTALA Does Not Mandate Abortions: Texas Doctors Left in Uncertainty
2 mins
Fifth Circuit Rules EMTALA Does Not Mandate Abortions: Texas Doctors Left in Uncertainty
Raider Wrestlers Battle it out at the Freeman Winter Classic
2 mins
Raider Wrestlers Battle it out at the Freeman Winter Classic
Michelle Obama: A Legacy of Public Service and Community Engagement
2 mins
Michelle Obama: A Legacy of Public Service and Community Engagement
Critique of President Joe Biden's 2023 Accomplishments Sparks Skepticism
2 mins
Critique of President Joe Biden's 2023 Accomplishments Sparks Skepticism
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
15 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
23 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
1 hour
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app