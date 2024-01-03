en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Mexico

Mark Consuelos Advocates for Diversity in Entertainment: A Feature in DiversityComm

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:33 pm EST
Mark Consuelos Advocates for Diversity in Entertainment: A Feature in DiversityComm

Renowned for his multifaceted career as an actor, producer, and co-host, Mark Consuelos has emerged as the cover star of DiversityComm magazine’s recent issue. A symbol of diversity and representation, Consuelos’ journey into the acting world is a testament to his talent and the power of serendipity.

Entering the World of Acting

Consuelos’ entry into the realm of acting was not premeditated but a fortuitous turn of events. This unexpected turn led him to iconic roles and a platform to voice his views on significant issues such as Latino representation in the entertainment industry.

Emphasizing Latino Representation

Throughout the interview, Consuelos stressed the importance of diversity and representation within the entertainment industry. The lack of Latino representation is a topic close to his heart, given his Mexican heritage. His recent stint as the grand marshal of the Los Angeles Mexican Independence Parade allowed him to connect more closely with his heritage and honor his father, who migrated from Mexico to the United States as a teenager.

People Magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man’ Feature

The feature article also shed light on Consuelos’ appearance alongside his son in People magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man’ feature. This collaboration was a celebration of not just their physical appeal but also their shared values and commitment to promoting diversity in the entertainment industry.

0
Mexico United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Mexico

See more
35 seconds ago
Mark Consuelos Advocates for Latino Representation in DiversityComm Magazine Profile
Actor, producer, and co-host of ‘Live with Kelly and Mark,’ Mark Consuelos, recently adorned the cover of DiversityComm magazine. In a candid conversation, he unfurls his surprising journey into acting and underscores the pivotal role of Latino and diverse representation in the entertainment industry. Accidental Entry into Acting While Consuelos’ fame might suggest a planned
Mark Consuelos Advocates for Latino Representation in DiversityComm Magazine Profile
Subcomandante Marcos: The Reluctant Icon Steps Back, Yet His Influence Persists
2 hours ago
Subcomandante Marcos: The Reluctant Icon Steps Back, Yet His Influence Persists
Urgent Hunt for Missing 13-Year-Old Mexican Tourist in Los Angeles
2 hours ago
Urgent Hunt for Missing 13-Year-Old Mexican Tourist in Los Angeles
Gateway Gallery Set to Transform Ocotillo's Art Scene
11 mins ago
Gateway Gallery Set to Transform Ocotillo's Art Scene
31 Migrants Kidnapped in Mexico: A Stark Reminder of the Perils of Illegal Immigration
1 hour ago
31 Migrants Kidnapped in Mexico: A Stark Reminder of the Perils of Illegal Immigration
Tulum's Tourism Boom: The Impact of New Infrastructure and the Tren Maya
2 hours ago
Tulum's Tourism Boom: The Impact of New Infrastructure and the Tren Maya
Latest Headlines
World News
Richard Holliday Returns to Major League Wrestling, Eyes MLW World Heavyweight Championship
40 seconds
Richard Holliday Returns to Major League Wrestling, Eyes MLW World Heavyweight Championship
Vermont Representatives Defend State's Unique Approach to School Choice
51 seconds
Vermont Representatives Defend State's Unique Approach to School Choice
Vermont Legislature Convenes with Key Focus on Flood Recovery, Opioid Crisis, and Housing
1 min
Vermont Legislature Convenes with Key Focus on Flood Recovery, Opioid Crisis, and Housing
Rory McIlroy Revises View on LIV Golf: A Shift Towards Understanding
1 min
Rory McIlroy Revises View on LIV Golf: A Shift Towards Understanding
Chelsea FC Signs New Sponsorship Deal with Cryptocurrency Company BingX
2 mins
Chelsea FC Signs New Sponsorship Deal with Cryptocurrency Company BingX
Medicare Premium Double Payment: An Issue Faced by Many
2 mins
Medicare Premium Double Payment: An Issue Faced by Many
Chelsea FC Inks Sponsorship Deal with Crypto Firm BingX
2 mins
Chelsea FC Inks Sponsorship Deal with Crypto Firm BingX
Michigan Proposes Homeless Bill of Rights Amid Rising Homelessness
2 mins
Michigan Proposes Homeless Bill of Rights Amid Rising Homelessness
Prime Minister Albanese's Undisclosed Meeting with Qantas CEO Sparks Controversy
2 mins
Prime Minister Albanese's Undisclosed Meeting with Qantas CEO Sparks Controversy
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
37 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
39 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
1 hour
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar
3 hours
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app