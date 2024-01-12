Maritime Forces Warn Ships Amid Escalating Tensions in Bab al-Mandeb Strait

International waters have become the stage for escalating tensions as the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), a multinational maritime partnership, issues a stern warning to all seafaring vessels to steer clear of the Bab al-Mandeb strait. This advisory is in direct response to recent military actions in the region, including strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen by the United States and the United Kingdom.

Military Responses and the Role of INTERTANKO

The U.S. and U.K. forces, in a show of strength and unity, have launched retaliatory airstrikes against Houthi targets following repeated transgressions against commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The strikes, which involved a mix of fighter jets and Tomahawk cruise missiles, led to at least five casualties and six injured. U.S. President, Joe Biden, labeled the strikes as defensive action after repeated warnings and a direct response to the Houthis’ unprecedented attacks on international maritime vessels.

INTERTANKO, a representative body for a sizable portion of the world’s independent tanker fleet, disseminated this advisory in a missive to its members, emphasizing the lingering threat level to shipping expected to last for several days.

Implications on Shipping and Oil Prices

The CMF, spearheaded by the United States from Bahrain and comprising 39 members including NATO, European states, and regional countries, is at the forefront of maintaining maritime security. With the current threat level, the global shipping industry has been advised to temporarily avoid this crucial maritime trade route linking Asia to Europe. The ensuing rerouting of tankers has had a ripple effect on oil prices, leading to a 4 percent increase.

The Geopolitical Landscape

The strikes against the Houthis in Yemen and the subsequent condemnation by Iran and Oman underscore the intricate geopolitical landscape and the potential for further escalation of conflicts in this volatile region. The U.S. and other nations had previously warned the Houthis about the consequences of their attacks, and the Pentagon disclosed that a Houthi missile had landed harmlessly in the Gulf of Aden after targeting a commercial vessel.