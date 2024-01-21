Mariska Hargitay Unveils Secrets of Her Lasting Marriage and Personal Growth

Acclaimed actress Mariska Hargitay, renowned for her role as Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU, recently shared insights into her long-standing marriage as she approaches her 20th wedding anniversary. Speaking with Jenna Bush Hager on 'TODAY with Hoda & Jenna,' Hargitay highlighted the importance of perceiving marriage as a continually evolving aspect of life, essential for maintaining its freshness and vitality.

Understanding Marriage as a Constant Evolution

Hargitay's perspective on marriage aligns with her personal experiences, reflecting her commitment to personal growth and the evolution of relationships. She credits her husband, Peter Hermann, for a profound quote about 'breaking through marriage into marriage,' encapsulating the transformative nature of their bond. This mindset underscores the security and assurance she feels in their love, marking a significant shift in her emotional landscape.

Shared Experiences and Deep Connections

Beyond her insights on marriage, Hargitay also shared a touching exchange with her friend Savannah Guthrie, ahead of the premiere of the 25th season of Law & Order: SVU. The exchange centered around a friendship bracelet, symbolizing their shared fandom of Taylor Swift - an anecdote that emphasizes the deep connections fostered through shared interests.

Advocacy and Courage: Addressing Past Traumas

Off-screen, Hargitay has demonstrated immense courage by sharing her experience of sexual violence in her 30s. Her decision to go public with her story, articulated through a powerful essay, underscores the significance of acknowledging traumatic events as a critical step towards healing. This openness about her personal experiences reflects her advocacy for survivors of abuse, embodied in her establishment of the Joyful Heart Foundation.

Embracing Diverse Family Building

In the sphere of family, Hargitay and Hermann have woven a tapestry of diverse family-building, including biological and adopted children. Their journey towards parenthood, imbued with openness to various forms of family-building, underlines their steadfast commitment to creating a nurturing and inclusive environment for their children.

Through her insights on marriage, personal growth, and resilience, Mariska Hargitay offers valuable lessons on navigating relationship complexities, healing from trauma, and harnessing the transformative power of love and family. Her advocacy for abuse survivors reflects not just her empathy, but also her drive to effect positive change in the world.