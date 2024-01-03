Marion County Board of Education Approves $39M School Renovations

The Marion County Board of Education in West Virginia has given a green light to a significantly pared-down renovation scheme worth around $39 million for local schools. The plan, which was unanimously approved, includes a bond request of $19.6 million to be presented to voters. The board’s decision manifests a commitment to transparency and accountability, opting for a five-year bond instead of the originally proposed ten-year bond.

Revamp and Consolidation of Schools

Among the marquee projects is the remodelling of the Barrackville facility into a K–8 school and the addition of a new gymnasium. It also encompasses renovations at various schools across the county. A critical part of the plan is the consolidation of Pleasant Valley and East Park Elementary schools into a brand-new facility. This initiative presents a revised appeal to the School Building Authority (SBA), requesting $20 million for the consolidation, down from the initial $25 million.

Upcoming Ballot and Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan

The revised bond request of $19.6 million will be placed on the ballot for May 14, 2024. The West Virginia Board of Education will mull over the inclusion of the new elementary school consolidation in the county’s Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan on January 10.

Efficiency and Accountability

Board members, led by President Donna Costello and member George Boyles, have played a significant role in shaping the project list. They have stressed the importance of demonstrating the district’s capability to manage improvements effectively. The board acknowledges potential resistance but remains resolute in communicating the vital need for upgrades to district facilities and bridging community divides.

Despite the challenges, Superintendent Donna Heston, the driving force behind proposing a five-year bond instead of a ten-year bond, maintains that this approach will ensure the integrity of the district’s commitments and reinforce its accountability to the public.