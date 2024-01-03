en English
Education

Marion County Board of Education Approves $39M School Renovations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:00 am EST
Marion County Board of Education Approves $39M School Renovations

The Marion County Board of Education in West Virginia has given a green light to a significantly pared-down renovation scheme worth around $39 million for local schools. The plan, which was unanimously approved, includes a bond request of $19.6 million to be presented to voters. The board’s decision manifests a commitment to transparency and accountability, opting for a five-year bond instead of the originally proposed ten-year bond.

Revamp and Consolidation of Schools

Among the marquee projects is the remodelling of the Barrackville facility into a K–8 school and the addition of a new gymnasium. It also encompasses renovations at various schools across the county. A critical part of the plan is the consolidation of Pleasant Valley and East Park Elementary schools into a brand-new facility. This initiative presents a revised appeal to the School Building Authority (SBA), requesting $20 million for the consolidation, down from the initial $25 million.

Upcoming Ballot and Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan

The revised bond request of $19.6 million will be placed on the ballot for May 14, 2024. The West Virginia Board of Education will mull over the inclusion of the new elementary school consolidation in the county’s Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan on January 10.

Efficiency and Accountability

Board members, led by President Donna Costello and member George Boyles, have played a significant role in shaping the project list. They have stressed the importance of demonstrating the district’s capability to manage improvements effectively. The board acknowledges potential resistance but remains resolute in communicating the vital need for upgrades to district facilities and bridging community divides.

Despite the challenges, Superintendent Donna Heston, the driving force behind proposing a five-year bond instead of a ten-year bond, maintains that this approach will ensure the integrity of the district’s commitments and reinforce its accountability to the public.

Education United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

