Marina Square Gallery Unveils New Exhibits in Morro Bay with Artist Reception

Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay is set to captivate art enthusiasts with an atrium party on March 9, designed to introduce three remarkable new artists to its community. Scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m., this event marks the beginning of an art-filled month, showcasing the diverse artworks of Sandra Sanders, Jari De Ham, and Grant Kreinberg from March 1 through March 29.

Celebrating Artistic Diversity

The upcoming exhibits at Marina Square Gallery are a testament to the artistic diversity and creativity flourishing in Morro Bay. Sandra Sanders, known for her vibrant acrylic paintings, captures the essence of her subjects with bold colors and dynamic compositions. Jari De Ham, on the other hand, explores the tactile and spatial dimensions through his intricate sculptures and small craft works. Completing the trio, Grant Kreinberg brings the world to life through his lens, offering a unique photographic perspective that blends the mundane with the extraordinary. Together, these artists exemplify the gallery's commitment to showcasing a wide range of artistic expressions.

A Gathering of Art Lovers

The atrium party not only serves as the official unveiling of these new exhibits but also as a gathering point for art lovers, collectors, and enthusiasts from around the region. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the artists in person, gaining insights into their creative processes and inspirations. This interaction bridges the gap between the creators and the community, fostering a deeper appreciation and understanding of the art on display. Moreover, the event promises to be a delightful afternoon filled with engaging conversations, light refreshments, and, most importantly, exceptional art.

Plan Your Visit

For those unable to attend the opening reception, there is ample opportunity to explore the exhibits throughout March. The gallery welcomes visitors from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except Tuesdays. This provides a generous window for art aficionados to immerse themselves in the works of Sanders, De Ham, and Kreinberg at their own pace. For additional information about the event or the artists, interested individuals are encouraged to call (805) 772-1068 or visit the gallery's website. Located at 601 Embarcadero, suite 10, in the scenic Morro Bay, the Gallery at Marina Square continues to be a beacon of cultural enrichment and artistic discovery.