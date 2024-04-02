Marilyn Monroe's Pucci Dress Shatters Records with $325K Sale at Julien’s Auction

At a star-studded auction in Los Angeles, a pink Pucci dress previously owned by Marilyn Monroe fetched a record-breaking $325,000, propelling Julien's Auctions to a monumental $4 million total sales figure. The event, themed 'Icons: Playboy, Hugh Hefner x Marilyn Monroe', showcased a vast array of memorabilia linked to the late Hollywood starlet and the iconic Playboy founder, drawing collectors and fans worldwide.

Advertisment

Record-Breaking Sale

The silk jersey, long-sleeved Pucci dress, once gracing the legendary figure of Marilyn Monroe, set a new global benchmark as the most expensive Pucci dress ever sold at auction. According to Julien's Auctions, this sale was a highlight of the auction, which also featured personal items from Monroe's estate and Hugh Hefner's collection. The auction not only celebrated the enduring legacy of these cultural icons but also marked a significant moment in the history of memorabilia auctions.

Monroe's Legacy Lives On

Among the myriad items auctioned, a script for Monroe's last, unfinished movie 'Something's Got to Give' garnered $57,150, while a set of handwritten notes by Monroe sold for $25,400. Other notable sales included a 1954 passport photo of Monroe and Joe DiMaggio, fetching $16,250, and a custom-made tube of Elizabeth Arden lipstick owned by Monroe, which sold for $65,000. These pieces underscore the lasting fascination with Monroe's life and career, decades after her untimely death in 1962.

A Glimpse into History