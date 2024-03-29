Marilyn Monroe and Hugh Hefner's Neighbor: Crypt Auction Opens at $400K

Julien's Auctions, a Beverly Hills-based auction house, is set to auction a coveted one-space mausoleum crypt nestled in the proximity of Marilyn Monroe and Hugh Hefner at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park & Mortuary, Los Angeles. Slated to start at 10 a.m. PDT on Saturday, the crypt, identified as "Lot 638," is anticipated to draw bids between $200,000 and $400,000, underscoring the enduring allure of resting in the company of icons.

Advertisment

Historical Significance and Auction Details

The crypt, situated in the Corridor of Memories, Wall B, Space C-3, promises a unique proximity to Monroe, located just one row above and four spaces to the left. This sale not only highlights the cultural significance of Monroe and Hefner but also marks an opportunity for enthusiasts to cement their place amidst Hollywood royalty. With Monroe's passing on August 4, 1962, and Hefner's in 2017, both figures have left an indelible mark on popular culture, further amplified by Hefner's 1992 purchase of the crypt beside Monroe, citing it as 'an opportunity too sweet to pass up.'

Celebrity Resting Grounds

Advertisment

Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park & Mortuary hosts a constellation of stars beyond Monroe and Hefner, including Natalie Wood, Farrah Fawcett, and Truman Capote, making it a pilgrimage site for fans worldwide. The auction of the crypt comes amidst a larger sale of over 600 artifacts belonging to Monroe, Hefner, and Playboy Enterprises, including Monroe's dress from "Some Like It Hot" and Hefner's iconic smoking jacket. This event underscores the cemetery's status as a repository of Hollywood history.

Collectors' Haven

Prospective bidders must register on Julien's Auctions' website, signaling the auction's wide appeal among collectors and fans alike. The inclusion of personal items from Monroe and Hefner's estates in the auction speaks to the enduring fascination with their lives and legacies. This sale not only offers a piece of Hollywood's golden era but also a chance to own a piece of history intimately connected to two of its brightest stars.

As the auction date approaches, the anticipation builds not just for the sale of the crypt but for the opportunity to own artifacts from Monroe and Hefner's storied lives. This event is more than an auction; it's a celebration of legacy, culture, and the eternal charm of Hollywood's past. Whether as a final resting place or a piece of memorabilia, the crypt next to Monroe and Hefner promises to be a coveted prize for the winning bidder.