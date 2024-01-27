Marie Lim's Equestrian Journey across Florida: A Ride for Veterans' Welfare

In the heart of Davie, Florida, a woman named Marie Lim is preparing to take a step beyond the ordinary, embarking on a journey that will echo across the corners of the state. Lim, owner of the local Happi Farm, has set her sight on a goal that intertwines her passion for equestrian lifestyle and her commitment to a cause that holds a special place in her heart - the welfare of U.S. military veterans.

Heroes on Stallions: A Ride for Remembrance

Lim's venture is not just a personal challenge, but a significant crusade to support her program, Heroes on Stallions. This initiative is designed to raise awareness for veterans in need, a group often overlooked in the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Lim's journey is set to start from her farm on February 5, marking the beginning of a remarkable odyssey that aims to shine a spotlight on these heroes.

A Journey Across Sunshine State

Not just any ride, Lim plans to traverse northward through various counties that span the breadth of Florida. Starting from Davie, the ride will weave its way through Palm Beach County, Port Saint Lucie, and Melbourne. The journey will culminate in Daytona Beach later in February, signifying the end of a momentous expedition that has seen the merging of a personal passion with a noble cause.

Velvet: A Companion on The Path

Integral to this journey is Lim's 15-year-old Tennessee walking horse, Velvet. Velvet will be her faithful companion on this ride, symbolizing the bond between an equestrian and her trusted steed. Together, they will navigate the paths that lie ahead, their shared journey serving as a testament to their shared commitment to the cause.

As Lim gears up for this journey, the public can extend their support and learn more about the fundraiser by following the provided links. Each stride made on this journey serves as a reminder of the struggles endured by veterans, and the difference that can be made through initiatives like Heroes on Stallions.