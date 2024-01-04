Maricopa Schools Welcome Students Back for 2024, Emphasize Continuity of Learning

Butterfield Elementary School and other educational institutions under the Maricopa Unified School District banner opened their doors to welcome students for the new academic year of 2024. Parents, filled with an amalgam of emotions, bid adieu to their children as they returned to their daily learning routines after a two-week winter break.

Students Reunite with Familiar Faces

As the young learners entered their respective classrooms, they were eager to reunite with their teachers, the individuals with whom they’ve formed positive bonds and shared memorable learning experiences.

Emphasizing Continuity of Learning and Welcoming Atmosphere

Mishell Terry, the spokesperson for Maricopa Unified School District, emphasized the importance of a welcoming atmosphere in the schools. She also stressed the continuity of learning, a fundamental aspect that ensures seamless education for the students. Terry further encouraged parental involvement, a key driver in a child’s academic success.

Diverse Educational Programs and Upcoming Job Fair

While addressing the diversity in the district’s educational programs, Terry highlighted options like preschool, dual language, accelerated learning, and virtual academy. These initiatives provide a broad spectrum of learning opportunities to cater to the varied needs and preferences of students. In an exciting announcement, Terry shared details about an upcoming 1980s-themed job fair scheduled for January 20. This event, followed by a hiring event on January 27, is geared towards filling various teaching, coaching, and staff positions within the district.