Maricopa County Home and Garden Show: A Hub for Home Improvement Enthusiasts

The Arizona State Fairgrounds in Phoenix, Arizona are gearing up to host the 31st annual Maricopa County Home and Garden Show. The event, spanning from January 12-14, is a staple on the Arizona event calendar and draws crowds from across the state and beyond. This year, the event is expected to welcome its four-millionth attendee, who will be honored with a free Eco Spa Hot Tub.

Unmatched Variety and Attractions

With over 1,000 booths, the expo opens a world of interior design, landscaping, and outdoor living to its attendees. The Ultimate Backyard exhibit, a highlight of the event, brings together innovative ideas for outdoor living. The Plant Pavilion offers a haven for gardening enthusiasts, while crafting workshops at the Handmade Headquarters are expected to draw a creative crowd.

Children-Friendly and Accessible

Keeping inclusivity at its core, the event allows children under 12 free entry, promoting a family-friendly environment. Furthermore, the event organizers have ensured onsite scooter and wheelchair rentals, making the event accessible to all attendees. A large food court providing diverse culinary options will cater to the varied tastes of the visitors.

Parking and Admission

The event’s $5 admission fee includes access to all exhibits and workshops. Parking is available onsite for $12, but a discounted rate is offered at an adjacent lot, allowing for easy access to the event.

The Maricopa County Home and Garden Show, with its wide array of exhibits, workshops, and services, is set to provide an unforgettable experience for home improvement enthusiasts and families alike.