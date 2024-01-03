en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Maricopa County Home and Garden Show: A Hub for Home Improvement Enthusiasts

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST
Maricopa County Home and Garden Show: A Hub for Home Improvement Enthusiasts

The Arizona State Fairgrounds in Phoenix, Arizona are gearing up to host the 31st annual Maricopa County Home and Garden Show. The event, spanning from January 12-14, is a staple on the Arizona event calendar and draws crowds from across the state and beyond. This year, the event is expected to welcome its four-millionth attendee, who will be honored with a free Eco Spa Hot Tub.

Unmatched Variety and Attractions

With over 1,000 booths, the expo opens a world of interior design, landscaping, and outdoor living to its attendees. The Ultimate Backyard exhibit, a highlight of the event, brings together innovative ideas for outdoor living. The Plant Pavilion offers a haven for gardening enthusiasts, while crafting workshops at the Handmade Headquarters are expected to draw a creative crowd.

Children-Friendly and Accessible

Keeping inclusivity at its core, the event allows children under 12 free entry, promoting a family-friendly environment. Furthermore, the event organizers have ensured onsite scooter and wheelchair rentals, making the event accessible to all attendees. A large food court providing diverse culinary options will cater to the varied tastes of the visitors.

Parking and Admission

The event’s $5 admission fee includes access to all exhibits and workshops. Parking is available onsite for $12, but a discounted rate is offered at an adjacent lot, allowing for easy access to the event.

The Maricopa County Home and Garden Show, with its wide array of exhibits, workshops, and services, is set to provide an unforgettable experience for home improvement enthusiasts and families alike.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

China Seeks to Strengthen Economic Ties with U.S. Cities Amid Strategic Competition

By Aqsa Younas Rana

U.S. to Reopen Four Legal Border Crossings with Mexico Amid Decline in Illegal Immigration

By Nitish Verma

Pennsylvania State Senator Mike Regan to Step Down After Storied Public Service Career

By BNN Correspondents

Ohio BMV Rejects 833 Vanity License Plates in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

El Paso County Faces Rezoning Changes Amid Broader Trend ...
@United States · 3 mins
El Paso County Faces Rezoning Changes Amid Broader Trend ...
heart comment 0
From Industrial Growth to Sporting Glory: A Tale of Anniston

By Salman Khan

From Industrial Growth to Sporting Glory: A Tale of Anniston
Wrong-Way Collision on Highway 101 Claims Two Lives: Investigation Underway

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Wrong-Way Collision on Highway 101 Claims Two Lives: Investigation Underway
Natrona County Board in Wyoming Ushers in 2024 with New Leadership

By BNN Correspondents

Natrona County Board in Wyoming Ushers in 2024 with New Leadership
Krysten Anderson: Steering Her Way into Monster Jam History

By Salman Khan

Krysten Anderson: Steering Her Way into Monster Jam History
Latest Headlines
World News
Pennsylvania State Senator Mike Regan to Step Down After Storied Public Service Career
2 mins
Pennsylvania State Senator Mike Regan to Step Down After Storied Public Service Career
From Industrial Growth to Sporting Glory: A Tale of Anniston
3 mins
From Industrial Growth to Sporting Glory: A Tale of Anniston
Leadway Health and PTD Launch Comprehensive Health Insurance for Nigerian Tanker Drivers
3 mins
Leadway Health and PTD Launch Comprehensive Health Insurance for Nigerian Tanker Drivers
Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make 'Correct Choice' in Upcoming Elections
3 mins
Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make 'Correct Choice' in Upcoming Elections
Union Minister Parshottam Rupala Commits to Resolving Disputes Between Andhra & Tamil Nadu Fishermen
3 mins
Union Minister Parshottam Rupala Commits to Resolving Disputes Between Andhra & Tamil Nadu Fishermen
Krysten Anderson: Steering Her Way into Monster Jam History
3 mins
Krysten Anderson: Steering Her Way into Monster Jam History
Trey Hendrickson's Historic Season Amidst Bengals' Underperforming Defense
3 mins
Trey Hendrickson's Historic Season Amidst Bengals' Underperforming Defense
Zimbabwe's Democracy on Edge: A Dive into the Country's Political Tension
3 mins
Zimbabwe's Democracy on Edge: A Dive into the Country's Political Tension
Edo State's Crumbling Infrastructure: A Political Chessboard Ahead of 2024 Elections
3 mins
Edo State's Crumbling Infrastructure: A Political Chessboard Ahead of 2024 Elections
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
43 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 hour
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
1 hour
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
5 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
6 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
6 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
6 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app