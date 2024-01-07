en English
Local News

Maria Greeley: From Pennsylvania to Wilton’s Town Manager

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:10 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:39 am EST
Maria Greeley: From Pennsylvania to Wilton’s Town Manager

Maria Greeley, a native of Chester County, Pennsylvania, has embraced the role as the newly appointed town manager of Wilton, a position she assumed in mid-November of the previous year. Greeley’s journey from the Keystone State to the Pine Tree State began in 2014 when she moved to Maine with her husband, Jarad. The couple, along with their six-year-old daughter, Isla, and a menagerie including a red heeler dog named Azula and two cats, Porter and Ebony, currently reside in the town of Leeds.

Pavement to Public Service

Greeley’s foray into the world of municipal service originated in the community she called home. The realization of the essential nature of providing services to the community, coupled with the inherent challenges these roles entail, sparked her interest. Starting as a tax collector, she gradually climbed the ranks to become the treasurer in Somerville before taking on a similar role in the town of Union.

An Educated Shift

Concurrent with her professional pursuits, Greeley also sought to enhance her academic credentials. She earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting in the spring of 2023. However, a stint at an accounting firm heightened her longing for community work, leading her to apply for and subsequently secure the town manager position in Wilton.

Community First

At the heart of Greeley’s passion for her role as a town manager is the opportunity to interact with the community. She relishes meeting individuals, understanding their perspectives, and learning how the community collaborates to function smoothly. The commitment of residents to maintaining the town as a safe and enjoyable place to live and visit resonates with her. Despite these rewarding aspects, Greeley admits that mastering time management in her new role is a challenge she is currently grappling with.

Local News Society United States
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

