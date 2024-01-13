Margi Vagell Appointed as Lowe’s New Executive VP of Supply Chain

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., a Fortune 50 company, recognized for its expansive home improvement services, has announced the appointment of Margi Vagell as its new Executive Vice President of Supply Chain. Her tenure is set to commence on March 1, 2024, stepping into the shoes of Don Frieson, who has held the position since 2018 and plans to retire on April 1, 2024.

Margi Vagell’s Journey to Executive Leadership

Vagell is no stranger to the executive suite, bringing with her nearly two decades of experience. Her journey with Lowe’s began in 2009, during which she has held numerous positions of senior leadership. Since 2019, she has been serving as the Senior Vice President and General Merchandising Manager for several of the company’s merchandising departments, demonstrating her ability to manage and lead with proficiency.

Her academic credentials further solidify her capabilities for the role. She holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Oklahoma and has completed an executive development program at the prestigious Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. Beyond her corporate contributions, Vagell also holds leadership positions in various philanthropic and educational organizations, embodying Lowe’s commitment to community service and development.

Transition of Leadership

The transition of leadership is being carefully managed, with Frieson set to retire a month after Vagell assumes her new role. During his tenure, Frieson made significant contributions to Lowe’s supply chain functionalities, particularly during the challenging period of the pandemic. His transformative work has been highly commended by Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s Chairman, and CEO.

A New Chapter for Lowe’s

Ellison has also praised Vagell’s strategic acumen and extensive experience, expressing confidence in her capabilities to drive operational excellence in Lowe’s supply chain. The company, headquartered in Mooresville, N.C., reported total sales exceeding $97 billion in the fiscal year 2022, operating more than 1,700 stores in the United States and employing around 300,000 associates. With this leadership transition, Lowe’s continues its dedication to support community programs related to safe, affordable housing, and the development of skilled trade, while maintaining its strong foothold in the home improvement industry.