Margaret Orr: From Weather Forecaster to Honorary Muse

Margaret Orr, WDSU's esteemed Chief Meteorologist, has been named the Honorary Muse by the Krewe of Muses for their forthcoming parade. A beloved figure in New Orleans, Orr's illustrious broadcasting career spanning over four decades has seen her rise from a 25-year-old rookie to a celebrated meteorologist, lauded for her award-winning journalism.

Emmy-Winning Coverage of Severe Weather

Famed for her in-depth coverage of severe weather events, including hurricanes and tornadoes, Orr's reporting prowess has earned her a national Emmy. Her notable achievement came from her exceptional reporting on Hurricane Ida, a testament to her dedication and unwavering commitment to keeping the public informed during crises.

Not Just a Weather Forecaster

Orr's versatile career highlights include co-hosting popular shows like Breakfast Edition and the World's Fair show. She has shared the screen with renowned chefs, such as Paul Prudhomme, in cooking segments that introduced viewers to culinary delights like Turducken. Music enthusiasts will recall her interviews with prominent musicians like Allen Toussaint and Jimmy Buffett, further cementing her status as an all-rounded broadcaster.

Margaret Orr: A Community Figure

Beyond her broadcasting career, Orr is a respected community figure, recognized for her philanthropic work. Her love for canines led to the founding of the Krewe of Barkus, a charitable dog parade that has raised over $1 million for dog charities. Her selection as Honorary Muse includes a ride on the Krewe's iconic 17-foot tall fiber optic shoe float during the Mardi Gras parade on February 8.

In receiving this honor, Orr joins the distinguished company of past Honorary Muses. Her gratitude for the recognition is evident, as she continues to serve her community both on and off the airwaves. As the city of New Orleans prepares for the 2024 Mardi Gras season, Margaret Orr's appointment as Honorary Muse is a fitting tribute to her contributions.