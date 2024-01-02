en English
Maren Morris Looks to 2024 with Optimism Following Divorce

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:07 pm EST
Maren Morris Looks to 2024 with Optimism Following Divorce

Country singer Maren Morris, known for her soulful ballads and chart-topping hits, is stepping into the new year with an air of personal revival. Following her recent separation from fellow musician Ryan Hurd, the 33-year-old artist has taken to social media to express her hopeful vision for 2024.

Embracing Personal Growth

On her Instagram page, Morris shared an inspiring message that hinted at a year of personal growth and self-forgiveness. The post comes after her decision to end her five-year-old marriage with Hurd, a decision that left fans and the music industry surprised. The couple shares a son, Hayes, born in March 2020.

A Fresh Start for Both

Within the first day of the new year, Hurd, 37, offered a glimpse into his own fresh start. He participated in a New Year’s Day plunge, a tradition often associated with resetting and setting intentions for the upcoming year.

Expression Through Songwriting

In a previous interview with radio personality Howard Stern, Morris opened up about her recent haircut, which she described as a symbolic release of trauma. She also spoke candidly about her increased focus on songwriting as a means of self-expression and a form of ‘dating’ following her separation. Despite the public curiosity about the particulars of their split, Morris has chosen to maintain her privacy.

While a source close to the situation hinted that Hurd was unprepared for the divorce, it was suggested that the couple’s differing personalities may have contributed to the challenges within their relationship. Regardless, both artists appear to be embracing the opportunity for personal growth and renewal as they step into 2024.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

