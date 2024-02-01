Mardi Gras Parades Rescheduled Amid Rain Forecast in New Orleans

In light of the looming rain forecast, Mardi Gras parades scheduled for this Saturday in New Orleans have been preemptively rescheduled. The Krewe of Freret parade, initially slated for a 3:30 p.m. start, will commence significantly earlier, as announced by its Captain, Bobby Hjortsberg. The exact revised start time remains unconfirmed. After the Choctaw, Legion of Mars, and Pontchartrain parades, the Krewe of Freret will take to the streets.

Parade Time Adjustments

The Spartan Society parade, formerly planned for a 5:30 p.m. start, has been shifted to an earlier slot of 1:30 p.m., following the Freret parade. This rescheduling was confirmed by Captain Kenneth Beck, who expressed hope that the time changes would enable parade-goers to fully enjoy the events while dodging the predicted bad weather.

Uncertain Impact on Pygmalion Parade

However, the effect of these time adjustments on the Pygmalion parade, which was set to begin after the Spartan Society at 6:30 p.m., remains to be seen. As this story continues to unfold, more details will be revealed.

City Officials and Further Plans

City officials in New Orleans are working hand in hand with the National Weather Service and the New Orleans Police Department, making contingency plans for the Mardi Gras parades in view of the predicted rain. The aim is to safeguard everyone involved while still letting the parades proceed. Further decisions, revolving around either rescheduling the parades or cancelling them, are pending as more information becomes available.