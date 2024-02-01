Marcus & Millichap Unveils 2024 Multifamily Investment Forecast: Key Insights

One of the leading names in commercial real estate brokerage, Marcus & Millichap, has unveiled its much-anticipated 2024 National Multifamily Investment Forecast. The report shines a light on the key trends shaping the multifamily sector across the United States, zeroing in on 50 significant markets.

Resilience of U.S. Economy Fuels Multifamily Sector

According to John Sebree, Senior Vice President at Marcus & Millichap, the resilience of the U.S. economy is fueling a surge in demand for rental apartments. However, he cautions that an influx of new supply may exert pressure on market fundamentals in the near term.

Interest Rates and Investment Capital to Boost Trading Activity

The forecast also contemplates minimal interest rate cuts and the abundant availability of investment capital, both of which are predicted to spur trading activity in the multifamily sector throughout 2024.

Marcus & Millichap's Market Presence

Marcus & Millichap boasts a strong footprint in the commercial real estate market, employing 1,904 professionals across 81 offices in the U.S. and Canada. In 2022, the firm brokered 12,272 transactions, amassing a sales volume of roughly $86.3 billion. The firm offers a gamut of services, including investment sales, financing, and advisory services.

Impact of Rent Control on Investment Trends

The report delves into the Orange County real estate market, discussing persistent demand across apartment sectors, the repercussions of rent control on investment trends, and the mixed bag of opportunities and challenges the 2024 market forecast presents. It underscores potential shifts in the rental market contingent on the outcome of the Santa Ana rent control vote, making it crucial for investors to stay attuned to the local market's subtleties and potential regulatory changes.