Marcus & Millichap Facilitates $7.05M Sale of Parkesburg Shopping Center, Anchored by Grocery Outlet

Marcus & Millichap, a leader in commercial real estate brokerage, successfully executed the sale of a 53,319-square-foot shopping center in Parkesburg, Pennsylvania, for $7,050,000 on March 6, 2024. The transaction underscores the firm's prowess in navigating the market to connect sellers with ideal buyers, achieving a satisfactory 7.50% cap rate for the seller, a private investor from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Detailed Transaction Process

Joseph C. French Jr. and Kodi Traver, investment specialists at Marcus & Millichap's Westchester office, led the exclusive listing. Their expertise and strategic marketing efforts were instrumental in securing a private investor from Exton as the buyer. This sale highlights the demand for well-located retail spaces and the effectiveness of Marcus & Millichap's comprehensive sales approach. The Parkesburg Shopping Center, with tenants like Planet Fitness and the soon-to-open Grocery Outlet, represents an attractive investment due to its recent capital improvements and proximity to the Amtrak Train Station.

Strategic Location and Tenant Mix

The shopping center's strategic location at 108 W 1st Ave., on a 7.70-acre site, combines convenience with a strong tenant mix, including the U.S. Postal Service and Dollar General, to drive foot traffic and ensure steady rental income. The addition of Grocery Outlet as an anchor tenant is expected to significantly boost the center's appeal, providing the local community with a much-needed grocery shopping option. The site's recent upgrades, such as a new roof, parking lot, and façade, further enhance its value and attractiveness to potential tenants and customers alike.

Marcus & Millichap's Market Leadership

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. continues to solidify its position as a market leader in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services. With 1,783 investment sales and financing professionals across over 80 offices in the United States and Canada, the company's extensive network and deep market knowledge facilitate successful transactions. In 2023, Marcus & Millichap closed 7,546 transactions with a sales volume of approximately $43.6 billion, demonstrating its significant impact on the commercial real estate market.

This sale not only signifies a promising development for the Parkesburg community but also exemplifies the resilience and adaptability of the retail real estate sector in navigating changing market dynamics. As new tenants like Grocery Outlet begin operations, the shopping center is poised to become a key retail destination in the area, contributing to the local economy and offering residents enhanced shopping options. This transaction, therefore, not only represents a successful deal but also the potential for growth and revitalization in suburban retail landscapes.