March Madness: Showmax Unveils Stellar Lineup Including Halo S2, Resident Alien S3

March is heating up with Showmax's latest content drop, featuring an array of eagerly awaited international series that promise to captivate audiences globally. Among the top contenders are the second season of Halo, starring Emmy nominee Pablo Schreiber, and the third season of Resident Alien, with Alan Tudyk reprising his critically acclaimed role. These additions highlight Showmax's commitment to delivering first-rate entertainment.

Halo S2: A Sci-Fi Sensation

Set to binge from March 22, 2024, Halo continues the saga of Master Chief John-117 in the battle against the alien Covenant. Under the executive production prowess of Steven Spielberg, this adaptation of the iconic game franchise has garnered attention for its high-stakes action and deep narrative. Pablo Schreiber's portrayal of the super-soldier has elevated the series, making it a must-watch for fans and newcomers alike.

Resident Alien S3: Comedy and Intrigue

Starting March 5, 2024, Resident Alien returns for its third season. Tudyk's performance as Harry Vanderspeigle, an alien disguised as a human doctor, has been a standout, blending humor with a touch of mystery. The show's success, recognized by multiple award nominations, is a testament to its unique blend of comedy, drama, and science fiction.

More Must-See Shows This March

Showmax's March lineup doesn't stop with Halo and Resident Alien. Fans can also look forward to Quantum Leap S2 and Billions S7, alongside new entries like LAWMEN: Bass Reeves S1 and Chicago Med S8. Each series brings its own flavor, ensuring there's something for everyone. Notably, Time S2 shifts its focus to a women's jail, promising a profound and moving narrative.

With such a rich selection of content, Showmax is set to keep viewers glued to their screens this March. Discover these titles and more by visiting www.showmax.com, where the world of superb entertainment awaits.