March Madness in Entertainment: From Tyrannosaurs at OMSI to Doll Festival, What’s Brewing?

As we step into March, the entertainment scene in Portland is set to offer a diverse palette of events that caters to a wide audience, ranging from family-friendly activities to music concerts and theater openings. The beginning of the month is marked by the launch of the eagerly awaited Tyrannosaurs exhibit at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI) and a culturally rich doll festival at the Portland Japanese Garden, alongside a plethora of other events that promise to keep the city lively.

Family Fun and Educational Enrichment

The highlight for families this March is the opening of the Tyrannosaurs exhibit at OMSI, which not only provides an educational journey into the prehistoric past but also offers interactive experiences for children. Additionally, the Portland Japanese Garden is hosting a doll festival, celebrating a tradition that is both a feast for the eyes and a cultural learning opportunity. These events underscore the city's commitment to offering educational yet entertaining activities for families.

Theatrical Delights and Musical Nights

Theater enthusiasts and music lovers have a lot to look forward to as well. The week sees the opening of several theater productions that promise to captivate audiences with compelling storytelling and performances. Meanwhile, the music scene is abuzz with concerts spanning various genres, including jazz, classical organ music, and the vibrant tunes and dances from southern India. These events highlight the city's vibrant and diverse cultural tapestry, offering something for everyone’s taste.

Plan Ahead with the Spring Events Guide

For those who like to plan their entertainment calendar in advance, the Spring Events Guide is an invaluable resource. It details upcoming events throughout the season, ensuring that residents and visitors alike can make the most of what Portland has to offer. Whether you're a local or planning a visit, this guide is your ticket to not missing out on the exciting events lined up.

March promises to be a month brimming with activities and events that cater to a wide range of interests and age groups. From exploring the age of dinosaurs at OMSI to immersing in cultural festivities at the Portland Japanese Garden, and enjoying an array of performances, Portland is the place to be. These events not only entertain but also enrich, making March a month to look forward to for residents and visitors alike. As the city bursts into life with these offerings, it's an open invitation to everyone to join in the celebration of culture, science, and entertainment.