March & April Streaming Guide: From Netflix to Disney+, What's New

With the vast ocean of streaming platforms, it can be overwhelming to keep track of all the new movies and series making their debut. Whether you're a fan of gripping dramas, laugh-out-loud comedies, or documentaries that delve deep, March and April are packed with releases across Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, and more, promising something for everyone.

Spotlight on New Series and Films

One of the standout series, inspired by Amy Chozick's 2018 novel Chasing Hillary, follows the dynamic of four female journalists covering the presidential election, showcasing on Max. Meanwhile, Netflix revives the comedy musical series Girls5eva for its third season, highlighting the resurgence of a 90s girls group. For those with a taste for romance and comedy, Netflix's latest rom-com starring Lindsay Lohan, set in Ireland, is sure to be a St. Patrick's Day treat. Additionally, Prime Video offers an intimate look at Frida Kahlo's life through her own words in the directorial debut of Carla Gutiérrez.

Highly Anticipated Returns

The streaming scene also sees the return of beloved characters and franchises. Netflix's acquisition of Girls5eva from Peacock marks a significant move, reiterating the platform's commitment to diverse comedic narratives. Moreover, the expansion of Guy Ritchie's cinematic universe into a series on Netflix with The Gentlemen indicates a growing trend of film-to-series adaptations. Apple TV Plus continues to explore new territories with the second season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, promising more quirky and insightful adventures.

Documentaries and Dramas to Watch

For those intrigued by real-life stories, Peacock's documentary on Stormy Daniels offers an unprecedented look at the adult actress's life beyond the headlines. Furthermore, Max's political satire starring Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant presents a timely exploration of authoritarian regimes, while the historical thriller on Apple TV Plus brings the manhunt for John Wilkes Booth to life with gripping intensity. These selections not only cater to a wide range of interests but also underscore the rich diversity of content available across streaming platforms.

As streaming services continue to compete for viewers' attention, the sheer volume of new releases can be daunting. Yet, this abundance ensures that, regardless of your taste, there will always be something new and exciting to discover. From in-depth documentaries to fantastical dramas and everything in between, March and April are set to be thrilling months for streaming enthusiasts.