March 2024's TV Triumphs: From Sci-Fi Epics to Comedy Gems

Spring has officially sprung, but with rain, snow, and freezing temperatures continuing to wallop much of the country, March 2024 has proven to be an excellent month to stay inside.

Luckily, it has also been an excellent month for television. Here are some highlights, from genre epics like 3 Body Problem, to Jerrod Carmichael's foray into unscripted TV, to the hidden gem Boarders.

Sci-Fi Spectacle: 3 Body Problem

Netflix's 3 Body Problem might be the biggest TV series to hit Earth this year. The science-fiction epic unites Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss with The Terror: Infamy co-creator Alexander Woo in an adaptation of one of the 21st century's most celebrated books. Chinese author Cixin Liu's Hugo-winning The Three-Body Problem—published in his home country in 2006, then expanded into a trilogy that has been translated into dozens of languages—is a fascinating novel of ideas.

The cover of the American edition boasts an endorsement from Barack Obama, who calls it "wildly imaginative." It certainly is. Choppily written, dense with theoretical physics and philosophy, and dependent on the depiction of an alien race whose physical form is never described, the book also poses unique challenges for anyone looking to adapt it for the screen.

Benioff, Weiss, and Woo have been remarkably successful at transforming Liu's work into a gripping sci-fi thriller, without either dumbing it down or boring viewers with hours' worth of whiteboard lectures.

Dramatic Depths: Boarders

If you want to know how power and identity work within a society, look to its elite private secondary schools—where the stratification is extreme and the students too young to be tactful about it. So it is at St. Gilberts, the boarding school at the center of the fantastic British teen drama Boarders. Yet in an overdue break from rich-kid soaps like the recently rebooted Gossip Girl and Beverly Hills, 90210, this series spotlights a coh