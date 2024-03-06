March 2024 Streaming Guide: Every Movie Arriving on Netflix, Max, Disney+, Hulu, Peacock

As we step into March 2024, the streaming landscape is buzzing with anticipation for an array of cinematic delights set to premiere across various platforms.

From eagerly awaited blockbusters to critically acclaimed indies, viewers are spoilt for choice. This article serves as your comprehensive guide to navigating the wealth of movies arriving on Netflix, Max, Disney+, Hulu, and Peacock.

Spotlight on Netflix

Netflix continues to be a powerhouse of original content, with March seeing the debut of titles like Spaceman, featuring a stellar cast, and My Name is Loh Kiwan, a poignant exploration of identity. Other notable releases include Damsel, an empowering tale of adventure, and Irish Wish, promising to be a heartwarming experience. The platform's commitment to diverse storytelling is evident in its March lineup, offering something for every type of viewer.

Exciting Arrivals to Max

March 2024 also marks a significant month for Max, with a mix of action-packed franchises and cult classics making their way to the platform. Viewers can look forward to the entire Expendables series, alongside the thrilling Scream trilogy. For those in search of something lighter, Wonka promises a delightful escape, while A Revolution on Canvas explores profound themes through its narrative.

Disney+, Hulu, Peacock: What's New

Disney+ is set to enchant audiences with the premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version), alongside family favorites like Morbius and Cinderella. Hulu doesn't lag behind, offering a diverse selection including Birdman and the thought-provoking A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Meanwhile, Peacock brings action and suspense to the forefront with the entire John Wick series, alongside other gripping titles such as Alien (1979) and Promising Young Woman.

As the streaming realm continues to expand, the arrival of new movies across platforms like Netflix, Max, Disney+, Hulu, and Peacock this March promises to keep cinephiles engaged and entertained. With a mix of genres and stories, there's bound to be something for everyone. As we delve into these cinematic journeys, let's embrace the diversity and creativity that the world of streaming brings to our screens.