Marc Booker Wins UPCEA Award for Excellence, Boosting University of Phoenix's Academic Innovations

University of Phoenix celebrates Dr. Marc Booker's achievement in receiving the UPCEA Business & Operations Award for Operational Excellence for 2024, a prestigious acknowledgment from the association of college and university leaders in professional continuing education. This award highlights Booker's instrumental role in merging business and technology to enhance educational outcomes for adult learners.

Strategic Leadership in Higher Education

Under Dr. Booker's guidance, the University of Phoenix has seen a significant transformation over the past two years. By aligning technical and non-technical resources, Booker has led initiatives that have streamlined operations and improved academic results. His leadership has fostered a culture of innovation, leading to better retention rates and substantial savings for the institution.

Innovative Approaches to Student Success

Booker's efforts have concentrated on integrating product and business philosophies to collaborate on technological solutions that achieve financial and operational objectives. This strategic approach has not only improved the university's retention rates but has also created innovative learning opportunities for students, demonstrating a deep commitment to enhancing the educational experience.

Recognition and Commitment to Higher Education

The UPCEA award is a testament to Booker's dedication to advancing higher education through collaborative and innovative efforts. His work reflects the University of Phoenix's mission to transform lives through education and underscores the institution's commitment to empowering students. As the vice provost of strategy, Booker continues to lead academic initiatives focused on improving the student experience and outcomes, solidifying the university's position as a leader in education for working adults.