Marc Anthony Joins Forces with sbe: A Groundbreaking Partnership in the Hospitality Industry

The international lifestyle hospitality group, sbe, has formed a unique partnership with iconic Latin singer Marc Anthony and his entertainment company, Magnus. Both parties have become new equity partners, marking a significant milestone for sbe's evolution and Marc Anthony's first foray into the hospitality industry. This collaboration aims to bolster sbe's brand among Latin American audiences, leveraging Marc Anthony's influence and Magnus's expertise in Latin entertainment.

Strategic Alliance: A Milestone for sbe and Marc Anthony

Sam Nazarian, CEO of sbe, and Marc Anthony have come together in an alliance that marks a significant development for both entities. This deal makes Anthony and his company, Magnus, equity partners in all of sbe's existing properties. This includes a wide array of culinary brands, restaurants, lounges, and nightclubs. The partnership also opens up new opportunities for Magnus' roster of artists, including Luis Figueroa, Mau y Ricky, Fonseca, and Gente de Zona.

Enhancing Luxury and Lifestyle Offerings

This partnership with Marc Anthony and Magnus is part of sbe's new multivertical business strategy. The focus will be on expanding the brand's reach among the Latin American audience, launching new properties in the hospitality sector, and creating additional brands together. sbe plans to enhance its luxury and lifestyle offerings, including its restaurant and entertainment portfolio and its digital food company, C3.

Shared Values and Future Initiatives

Both sbe and Magnus share common values of innovation, authenticity, and excellence. The strategic partnership is expected to fortify sbe's position as a leading hospitality platform globally. Moreover, this alliance is a significant highlight in Marc Anthony's career. Both parties look forward to unveiling innovative and influential initiatives together, which will undoubtedly shape the future of the hospitality industry.