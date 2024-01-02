Marbleseed Organic Farming Conference: Fostering Resilient Organic Farming Communities

The 35th annual Marbleseed Organic Farming Conference, a pivotal event in the realm of organic farming and sustainable agriculture, is all set to unfold from February 22 to 24 in La Crosse. The conference, an initiative by Marbleseed, previously known as MOSES, boasts an impressive lineup of over 80 speakers, more than 50 workshops, and half-day Organic University courses. The program is packed with interactive panels, a two-floor trade show, organic meals, round-table discussions, farmer summits, and abundant networking opportunities.

‘Roots and Rhizomes: Growing Together’

This year’s theme, ‘Roots and Rhizomes: Growing Together,’ emphasizes on nurturing a resilient community of organic, sustainable, and regenerative farms. The conference aims to cover expansive topics like organic grain rotation, soil health, diverse farm operations, and food sovereignty. The event, renowned for its comprehensive insights and networking prospects, typically pulls in around 2,500 attendees to La Crosse.

Registering for the Conference

Early Bird registration for the conference is open until January 9, with pre-registration extending until February 8. Interested participants can register online or seek additional information by reaching out to Marbleseed directly via phone or email. As the countdown begins, the conference stands as a beacon for those dedicated to organic farming and sustainable agriculture, offering a platform to learn, connect, and grow.