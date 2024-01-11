en English
Marathon Petroleum and Truckers Against Trafficking Join Forces to Battle Human Trafficking

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:58 pm EST
Marathon Petroleum and Truckers Against Trafficking Join Forces to Battle Human Trafficking

In an industry-first move, Marathon Petroleum has teamed up with Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) to launch a pioneering training initiative aimed at combating human trafficking. This program empowers the company’s employees, including transport drivers and corporate leaders, with the knowledge and tools to identify and report instances of human trafficking.

Enlisting the Transport Network in the Fight Against Trafficking

Marathon Petroleum’s vast transport network, boasting over 1,000 truck drivers across the nation, is at the heart of this initiative. Leveraging its widespread presence, the company aspires to turn its workforce into an active force against human trafficking. Robert Leipheimer, a senior manager at the company, underscored the commitment to this cause, encouraging all employees to become certified via the TAT program.

Training Employees to Recognize and Report

Within a short span of time, the initiative has already trained nearly 500 employees in understanding the signs of human trafficking. This has been a revelation for many, who now realize that they may have unknowingly encountered instances of trafficking in the past. John Miracle, a former truck driver and current transport manager, voiced his regret over his past unawareness and stressed the importance of the training.

Equipping Drivers to Act

The program’s value extends beyond mere awareness; it arms employees with the necessary tools to act swiftly in the face of suspected trafficking. John Brosnan, a transport driver from Niles, Michigan, took note of how the training equipped him to alert authorities to suspicious activities promptly, potentially saving lives in the process.

This initiative stands as a testament to Marathon Petroleum’s recognition of the critical role their employees can play in making a significant impact against human trafficking. By staying vigilant during their routes, these drivers can help turn the tide against this heinous crime.

Education Human Rights United States
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

