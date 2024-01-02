en English
Business

Marathon Petroleum: A Promising Investment Despite Rising Stock Prices

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:12 am EST
Marathon Petroleum: A Promising Investment Despite Rising Stock Prices

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC), a major stakeholder in the U.S. oil refining sector, has seen its stock price surge by 22% since the last analysis. Yet, the company presents an attractive investment opportunity. MPC’s portfolio includes a formidable refining capacity of 2.9 million barrels per day, a significant midstream partnership, and renewable diesel capacity of 60,000 barrels per day. MPC sets itself apart from Marathon Oil Corporation, which primarily focuses on upstream exploration and production.

MPC’s Competitive Edge

The company’s competitive advantage springs from its exposure to lower-cost Canadian crude, profitable U.S. refining operations, and a robust stock buyback program wielding $9.3 billion in firepower. MPC is adeptly navigating an economic landscape where oil prices are waning, U.S. oil production is peaking, and the discrepancy between production and refining capacity is being bridged by imports. One noteworthy factor is the potential increase in crude prices, which could be triggered by a significant reduction in the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

(Read Also: Global Roundup: Skateboards to Climate Change, a Glimpse into a Dynamic World)

Electric Vehicles vs. Hybrids

Despite governmental advocacy for electric vehicles (EVs), consumer preference still tilts toward hybrids, making EVs a tough sell. This reality further strengthens MPC’s market position. The company’s Q3 2023 results reflected a net income of $3.3 billion and an adjusted EBITDA of $5.7 billion. MPC’s midstream operations, housed within MPLX LP, contribute significantly to its earnings, with the company owning a majority stake and expecting $2.2 billion annually from MPLX distributions.

Shareholder Returns and Governance

MPC has enhanced its dividend by 10% to $0.825/share and returned significant capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. However, the company’s governance and ESG ratings suggest moderate to high risk. MPC’s market capitalization is currently valued at $56.3 billion. Nonetheless, analysts harbor a positive perspective towards MPC, considering the stock a bargain based on EV/EBITDA ratios.

(Read Also: Oil Prices Rally as Weekly Draw Boosts Confidence in Market)

Investment Potential

While risks associated with refining margins and regulatory pressures exist, MPC’s robust cash flow and the forthcoming gasoline season present an optimistic investment case. The consensus rating for Marathon Petroleum stock is Moderate Buy, with an average twelve-month price prediction of $159.15. The short-term forecast suggests a price increase of 5.01% to $155.79 per share by January 7, 2024. The company is recommended as a buy, making it a promising investment prospect despite the challenges.

Business Energy United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

