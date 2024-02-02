Maran Capital Management Announces Q4 Gains, Highlights Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc. in Investor Letter

Maran Capital Management, the acclaimed investment management firm, has announced impressive gains in its fourth-quarter investor letter for 2023. The firm's Maran Partners Fund reported a 13.4% return in the final quarter, resulting in a stellar 24.4% net return for the year.

Top Five Holdings for 2023

The investor letter, now available for public consumption, divulges the fund's top five holdings for 2023. Noteworthy among these is Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTC:SLGD), a household and personal care product specialist based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc. Stock Performance

As of February 1, 2024, shares of Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc. were being traded at $0.90 each. Despite a 5.26% decrease over the past month, the stock has seen an impressive 246.15% increase over the last 52 weeks. The company's market capitalization is pegged at around $11.706 million.

Not Among the Most Popular

Interestingly, Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc. did not feature among the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. This revelation may spark curiosity among investors and market watchers, considering the company's significant stock performance.

The investor letter offers valuable insights into the performance of Maran Capital Management's fund and its strategic stock picks. It stops short of providing specific investment recommendations or divulging detailed investment strategies, maintaining the firm's commitment to discretion and measured transparency.