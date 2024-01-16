Mar-Jac Poultry Fined $213,000 by OSHA following Teen Worker's Death

On July 14, in a tragic incident, a 16-year-old worker lost his life at the Mar-Jac Poultry plant in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The teenager, Duvan Robert Tomas Perez, was part of a cleaning crew and was fatally sucked into the rotating shaft of a machine. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has leveled a significant fine of $213,000 on Mar-Jac Poultry, attributing the incident to the company's failure to adhere to crucial safety standards.

OSHA's Investigation Reveals Serious Safety Citations

OSHA's probe into the incident revealed Mar-Jac's gross negligence in implementing the "lockout/tagout" safety procedures. These procedures are critical in preventing the accidental activation of machinery during maintenance activities. The company is now facing 14 "serious" safety citations, each carrying a fine of $15,625. Interestingly, no "willful" violations were cited, which would have led to even more substantial fines.

Child Labor Issues Come to Fore

Aside from the safety violations, Mar-Jac Poultry is also under the scanner for potential child labor regulation violations. The Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division has launched a separate inquiry into the matter. The hiring of the underage worker, though through a staffing agency, Onin Staffing LLC, has drawn severe criticism. Mar-Jac Poultry released a statement expressing regret over the incident, claiming their unawareness of the worker's age at the time of hiring.

A History of Negligence and Inaction

This incident is not an isolated one for Mar-Jac Poultry. OSHA's regional administrator, Kurt Petermeyer, pointed out a similar fatal incident at Mar-Jac in 2021. The company has been under fire for its repeated inaction and apparent disregard for employee safety. It now has 15 days to contest the OSHA fine. The rise in child labor cases in the U.S., especially among migrant children, highlights a worrying trend that needs urgent attention.