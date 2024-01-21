Mar-a-Lago Prepares for 'Mega MAGA' Gala Amidst Memorials

The Trump family estate, Mar-a-Lago, has recently been a location of significance for both somber remembrance and vibrant celebration. A funeral service for Amalija Knavs, the mother of former First Lady Melania Trump, was held at a nearby location. Meanwhile, the grounds of Mar-a-Lago are preparing to host a spectacular 'mega MAGA' celebration, organized by the Trumpettes, a fan club co-founded by Toni Holt Kramer.

Stars Align for the Mega MAGA Gala

The upcoming event is set to feature a combination of Hollywood glamour and political bravado. Among the marquee names set to grace the occasion are actor Lee Majors, best known for his iconic role as a bionic crime-fighter in a 1970s series, and Kevin Sorbo, acclaimed for his portrayal of Hercules in the 1990s. They will be joined by Robert Davi, a distinguished actor recognized for roles in cult classics like 'The Goonies' and 'Die Hard'.

Political Figures to Attend

The gala will not only boast the star power of the entertainment industry but also feature a prominent political lineup. Former President Donald Trump is expected to attend, along with Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, and Trump's daughter, Tiffany Trump Boulos. This blending of the political and entertainment spheres is a hallmark of the Trumpettes' galas, which have been hosted at Mar-a-Lago throughout Donald Trump's presidency.

First Gala Since the Pandemic

This year's gala marks the first such event since the onset of the global pandemic. The 2019 edition had an equally impressive guest list, featuring Hollywood veteran Jon Voight. Comedian Roseanne Barr was slated to attend the 2020 event, but was forced to bow out due to illness. As the world slowly recovers from the pandemic, the Trumpettes are set to add a touch of Hollywood glitz to the proceedings, a nod to Holt Kramer's roots in the entertainment industry.