Manufacture Alabama Announces Promotions; Changes in Hyundai Motor Group

Manufacture Alabama, a voice for the manufacturing industry, has announced a significant shift in its leadership. Robin Ricks, formerly the Director of Special Programs and Workforce Development, has been promoted to Vice President of Policy and Advocacy. Amanda Salazar, previously serving as the Director of Member Engagement, has been appointed as Vice President of Communications and Membership.

A New Era for Manufacture Alabama

The promotions are expected to usher in a new era for Manufacture Alabama, as it continues to advocate for the manufacturing sector and drive industry improvements. Ricks, with her extensive experience in human resources, policy and committee work, and talent acquisition within the manufacturing industry, is uniquely positioned to lead the association’s policy initiatives.

Industry Veteran Takes the Lead

Ricks, who joined the association in April 2019, is known for her in-depth understanding of the manufacturing workforce. Even as she steps into her new role, she will continue to serve as the Executive Director of Girls Learning About Manufacturing, Inc., a testament to her dedication to the industry.

Strengthening Connections and Communication

Salazar, a graduate of Auburn University with a B.A. in Public Relations, joined Manufacture Alabama in December 2019. Under her leadership, the association observed significant growth in membership and event attendance, a testament to her strategic communication efforts and focus on enhancing member connections. In her new role, Salazar will be responsible for further developing the association’s communication strategies and member engagement programs.

Changes in Hyundai Motor Group

In related news, Hyundai Motor Group also announced promotions and responsibility changes to its executive team. Stephanie Rodriquez has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Centauri Martin, effective January 1, 2024. She will be responsible for the overall direction and operational strategy of Centauri Martin, fostering innovation and driving growth. Concurrently, Dan Nunez will assume a new role as Vice President of Lighting Sales, where he will focus on supporting commercial and industrial customers and projects in New Mexico.