Mental Health Crisis

Man’s Naked Aquarium Jump at Bass Pro Shop Sparks Viral Sensation

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:33 pm EST
Man’s Naked Aquarium Jump at Bass Pro Shop Sparks Viral Sensation

An unexpected spectacle unfolded at The Bass Pro Shop in Leeds, Alabama, when a man stripped naked and leapt into the store’s aquarium. The man’s unconventional act quickly garnered attention, transforming him into an internet sensation and prompting a flood of responses on social media. The event spurred a humorous parody video by Jimmy Kimmel writer Blaire Erskine, portraying the ‘Bass Pro Shop Guy’s Wife.’

The Unforeseen Aquarium Dive

The protagonist of the incident, identified as George Owens, reportedly crashed his car into a pole outside the store. He proceeded to disrobe and dove, in his birthday suit, into the Bass Pro Shop’s aquarium. His bold ‘cannonball’ leap, followed by standing under the waterfall in the tank, took the shoppers by surprise. Owens remained in the water for less than five minutes before he was taken into custody by the police.

From Incident to Viral Sensation

The incident, documented in a video that went viral on social media, led to a rapid spread of reactions across the digital landscape. In response, Blaire Erskine released a parody video in which she impersonates the ‘Bass Pro Shop Guy’s Wife.’ The video humorously defends her ‘husband’s’ actions, suggesting the open-top aquarium was mistaken for a pool. The parody clip swiftly caught public attention, racking up over 6.2 million views and sparking a spectrum of responses from amusement to concern.

Addressing the Larger Issues

Erskine used the platform she gained from the viral video to address significant issues related to the incident. She emphasized the importance of mental health care and the need for appropriate treatment for Owens, who reportedly showed erratic behavior. Notably, she pointed out the racial aspect by highlighting the likely differential treatment a non-white individual might have faced in a similar situation in Alabama. Owens, who assaulted an officer and resisted arrest, was taken into custody and received mental health treatment.

Mental Health Crisis Society United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

