Business

Manor’s Rapid Expansion to Welcome New 63-Acre Retail Center

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
Manor’s Rapid Expansion to Welcome New 63-Acre Retail Center

The town of Manor, a swiftly growing suburb to the northeast of Austin, Texas, is all set to introduce a massive 63-acre retail center named Manor Crossing. Nestled at the crucial intersection of U.S. 290 and FM 973, this ambitious project is poised to host a slew of prominent retailers including the likes of Home Depot and T.J. Maxx, along with an expected 110,000-square-foot grocery store that’s anticipated to be an outpost of H-E-B. However, the company has yet to confirm this speculation and is known to maintain a prolonged development timeline for its properties.

Retail Lineup and Project Timeline

The retail lineup at Manor Crossing doesn’t stop at the big names. The project is anticipated to house a diverse tenant mix such as Burlington, Planet Fitness, Dollar Tree, Five Below, and Rack Room Shoes. Food enthusiasts would be delighted to know that the development will also feature a variety of restaurants including Einstein Bros. Bagels, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Chick-fil-A and a host of others. Construction is slated to kickstart in 2025, promising an eclectic mix for the residents of Manor.

Broader Expansion and Residential Growth

The emergence of Manor Crossing is a part of a larger narrative of expansion in the region. Beacon Residential is reportedly planning to construct townhome subdivisions in Manor and other neighboring cities. The company’s initiative is set to bring more than 100 townhomes to the area, further bolstering the residential prospects. Interestingly, the presence of H-E-B in a locality often triggers a wave of additional retail businesses, leading to a significant economic boost.

Population Increase and Housing Plans

Manor is bracing for an impressive population surge in the coming years. There are plans afoot for about 14,700 single-family units, designed to accommodate an estimated 44,100 new residents. This projected increase is substantial when compared to the town’s current population of around 19,000. As Manor continues to grow and flourish, the new retail center is set to play a pivotal role in enhancing the area’s lifestyle and economic vibrancy.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

