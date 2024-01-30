Mannequin Pussy Rocks Bailey Hall with Intense Performance

On a chilly night of January 27, Bailey Hall echoed with the resonant beats and fervid vocals of Philadelphia-based indie-punk band, Mannequin Pussy. The event, organized by the Cornell Concert Commission, drew in an audience of over 500, each basking in the intensity of the performance that was amplified through well-known tracks like 'Control' and 'Romantic'. The audience also got a taste of the title track from their forthcoming album 'I Got Heaven', set to release on March 1.

Mannequin Pussy: A Dynamic Quartet

Composed of Colins 'Bear' Regisford, Kaleen Reading, Maxine Steen, and Marisa Dabice, Mannequin Pussy is known for their sound that encourages an intense and cathartic experience. Their music invites listeners to ponder deep human questions, offering a unique blend of punk rock aggression and pop melody. This concert saw them at their blistering best, evoking emotions and drawing in the crowd with their signature powerful, energetic performance.

The Opening Act: Pom Pom Squad

Before Mannequin Pussy took the stage, the night was warmed up by Mia Berrin's Brooklyn-based solo project, Pom Pom Squad. Known for addressing themes of young womanhood from a distinctly black and queer perspective, Pom Pom Squad's performance included material from their album 'Death of a Cheerleader' and a new song titled 'Everybody's Moving On'. Their set was as riveting as it was thought-provoking, setting the stage perfectly for the headlining act.

A Crowd-Sourced Selection

The selection of these bands for the concert was the result of a crowd-sourced list aiming to cater to diverse musical tastes. Speaking on the event, the Cornell Concert Commission's Executive Director, Madeleine Racciatti '24, expressed excitement about hosting a punk show and revealed plans for another event in the spring. The performances were well-received by attendees like Hayden Krushel '27, who appreciated the intensity of the guitar play.