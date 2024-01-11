en English
Manitowoc County Preps for Second Major Snowstorm of the Season

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:08 pm EST
Manitowoc County in southeast Wisconsin is under the shadow of another major snowstorm, just days after the first substantial storm of the season. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch, effective from 6 a.m. Friday until noon Saturday. The forecast predicts a significant snowfall of 6-12 inches paired with wind speeds reaching 45 miles per hour. The storm is expected to bring not just heavy snow but also strong winds and potential blizzard conditions, creating challenging travel conditions, widespread blowing snow, downed tree branches, and possible power outages.

A Closer Look at the Forecast

The upcoming storm is set to impact the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region, including Manitowoc County. The hazardous conditions could make travel very difficult to impossible, particularly affecting the Friday morning and evening commutes. Wind gusts might exceed 45 mph, leading to considerable blowing and drifting snow, and near-blizzard conditions. The same system is also likely to cause frigid temperatures across the Rockies and Plains throughout the weekend.

Precautions and Measures

In anticipation of the storm, both Manitowoc and Two Rivers have enforced a winter parking ban. The storm is also likely to prompt school closures and event cancellations, as it did earlier in the week. Residents and commuters are advised to stay updated on road conditions by checking 511wi.gov. The possibility of power outages and falling tree branches necessitates precautionary measures to ensure safety and preparedness.

What’s Next?

Following the storm, temperatures are expected to drop significantly with the arrival of Arctic air next week. Highs are likely to reach only the single digits, with wind chills potentially touching 20s to near 30 below zero. The Herald Times Reporter will continue to provide updates on weather conditions and any further cancellations or closures. As Winter Storm Bennett approaches Northeast Wisconsin, the region is urged to brace for the biggest snow of the year so far.

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

