Manitowoc County Preps for Second Major Snowstorm of the Season

Manitowoc County in southeast Wisconsin is under the shadow of another major snowstorm, just days after the first substantial storm of the season. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch, effective from 6 a.m. Friday until noon Saturday. The forecast predicts a significant snowfall of 6-12 inches paired with wind speeds reaching 45 miles per hour. The storm is expected to bring not just heavy snow but also strong winds and potential blizzard conditions, creating challenging travel conditions, widespread blowing snow, downed tree branches, and possible power outages.

A Closer Look at the Forecast

The upcoming storm is set to impact the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region, including Manitowoc County. The hazardous conditions could make travel very difficult to impossible, particularly affecting the Friday morning and evening commutes. Wind gusts might exceed 45 mph, leading to considerable blowing and drifting snow, and near-blizzard conditions. The same system is also likely to cause frigid temperatures across the Rockies and Plains throughout the weekend.

Precautions and Measures

In anticipation of the storm, both Manitowoc and Two Rivers have enforced a winter parking ban. The storm is also likely to prompt school closures and event cancellations, as it did earlier in the week. Residents and commuters are advised to stay updated on road conditions by checking 511wi.gov. The possibility of power outages and falling tree branches necessitates precautionary measures to ensure safety and preparedness.

What’s Next?

Following the storm, temperatures are expected to drop significantly with the arrival of Arctic air next week. Highs are likely to reach only the single digits, with wind chills potentially touching 20s to near 30 below zero. The Herald Times Reporter will continue to provide updates on weather conditions and any further cancellations or closures. As Winter Storm Bennett approaches Northeast Wisconsin, the region is urged to brace for the biggest snow of the year so far.