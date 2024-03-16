Manhunt Cast's Unique Method: 'The Simpsons', 'South Park' Influence Lincoln Assassination Drama

At the heart of Apple TV+'s newest historical drama Manhunt, lies an unexpected blend of humor and history, as revealed by stars Brandon Flynn and Tobias Menzies during an exclusive interview with PEOPLE at SCAD TVfest in Atlanta. The series, which delves into the aftermath of President Abraham Lincoln's assassination by John Wilkes Booth, showcases a behind-the-scenes camaraderie influenced notably by iconic adult cartoons The Simpsons and South Park.

From Comedy to Drama: The Unexpected Rehearsal Technique

Flynn, portraying Eddie Stanton Jr., shared the surprising method he and Menzies used to rehearse their lines, opting to deliver them in South Park voices. This unconventional approach not only lightened the mood on set but also served as a unique bonding experience for the cast. Anthony Boyle, who brings the notorious Booth to life, credited his initial understanding of the character to an episode of The Simpsons, humorously noting how it informed his portrayal.

Immersive Filming on Historical Grounds

The choice of Savannah, Georgia's plantations as the filming location added a profound layer of authenticity and intensity to the production. Boyle reflected on the palpable sense of history and division these settings brought to the project, emphasizing the importance of filming in locations where the events being depicted actually occurred. Co-star Hamish Linklater, tasked with embodying Lincoln, highlighted the gravity and thrill of representing such a monumental figure, drawing from a wealth of resources to accurately capture Lincoln's essence.

Behind the Scenes: Laughter Amidst Drama

Contrary to the somber themes of Manhunt, the cast found solace and joy in humor, underscoring the adage that laughter is indeed the best medicine. Linklater remarked on the peculiar dynamic where dramas tend to foster more off-screen jokes and camaraderie than comedies. The ensemble, including Daisy Jones & The Six actor Harrison and Veep alum Matt Walsh, shared memorable moments of levity, underscoring the importance of balance in tackling historical narratives.

The filming of Manhunt on the backdrop of Savannah's plantations, coupled with the actors' innovative approach to character development and on-set dynamics, offers viewers not just a retelling of historical events but a glimpse into the creative processes that shape such narratives. As the series streams on Apple TV+, it stands as a testament to the power of storytelling, where history and humor intersect to breathe life into the past.