en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Manhattan Federal Prosecutors Launch Ground-Breaking Whistleblower Initiative

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:27 pm EST
Manhattan Federal Prosecutors Launch Ground-Breaking Whistleblower Initiative

In an unprecedented move, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams has launched a ground-breaking whistleblower program in Manhattan. The endeavor aims to fight public corruption and other crimes by incentivizing individuals privy to such illicit activities to share their knowledge. Rather than a shift in policy, this initiative is an open invitation to potential whistleblowers to take the stand against corruption.

Offering Non-Prosecution Agreements

At the core of this program are non-prosecution agreements, offered to individuals who voluntarily provide information early in the investigations. These agreements serve as a protective shield against prosecution for the whistleblowers, encouraging more individuals to step forward. The program is not an all-encompassing umbrella; it specifically targets employees in both public and private sectors, however, it excludes elected or appointed officials, federal law enforcement, and CEOs.

Focusing on Nonviolent Corruption Offenses

The program is particularly interested in nonviolent corruption offenses, specifically those witnessed or partaken in by individuals in their professional roles. It does not extend its protective mantle to those involved in violent crimes, sex offenses, terrorism, or individuals with prior felony convictions for fraud or dishonesty. Thus, it focuses on corporate crimes like fraud, failures of corporate controls, or bribery, throwing a spotlight on white-collar crime.

Encouraging Actionable and Timely Information

The Southern District of New York, known for its high-profile prosecutions including those of Bernie Madoff, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Sam Bankman-Fried, is championing this initiative. The unit is currently involved in several significant cases, such as the bribery case against New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez and an investigation into New York Mayor Eric Adams’ 2021 campaign, although Adams faces no criminal allegations. The call to action from the prosecution office is clear: individuals with relevant information should reach out proactively to avoid legal repercussions, contributing to a cleaner, more transparent society.

0
Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
3 mins ago
High Court Upholds Life Sentence of Ex-IPS Officer Sanjeev Bhatt in Custodial Death Case
The High Court has upheld the life imprisonment sentence of Sanjeev Bhatt, a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, in a decades-old custodial death case. Bhatt was convicted for an incident that transpired in 1990 while he was serving as the Additional Superintendent of Police in Jamnagar district, Gujarat. The incident involved the detention of
High Court Upholds Life Sentence of Ex-IPS Officer Sanjeev Bhatt in Custodial Death Case
Nebraska Senator Challenges Controversial Scholarship Tax Break Law
24 mins ago
Nebraska Senator Challenges Controversial Scholarship Tax Break Law
Political Turmoil in Poland: Arrests, Presidential Intervention, and Global Implications
25 mins ago
Political Turmoil in Poland: Arrests, Presidential Intervention, and Global Implications
UK Government Announces Mass Exoneration for Post Office Horizon Scandal Victims
16 mins ago
UK Government Announces Mass Exoneration for Post Office Horizon Scandal Victims
UK Government to Exonerate Victims of Post Office Horizon Scandal
21 mins ago
UK Government to Exonerate Victims of Post Office Horizon Scandal
Montana Fire Chief Charged with Assault in Capitol Riot
23 mins ago
Montana Fire Chief Charged with Assault in Capitol Riot
Latest Headlines
World News
Paramedic Competition in Wilson County: A Stage for Local Heroes
19 seconds
Paramedic Competition in Wilson County: A Stage for Local Heroes
Elevated E. coli Levels Prompt Temporary Closure of Freers Beach in Tasmania
27 seconds
Elevated E. coli Levels Prompt Temporary Closure of Freers Beach in Tasmania
A New Era Begins: Speculation Over Lane Kiffin's Future Following Nick Saban's Retirement
40 seconds
A New Era Begins: Speculation Over Lane Kiffin's Future Following Nick Saban's Retirement
NASCAR's Cup Series Forges Ahead with Aerodynamic Changes to Boost Competitive Racing
1 min
NASCAR's Cup Series Forges Ahead with Aerodynamic Changes to Boost Competitive Racing
Football Legend Nick Saban Retires, Tees Up New Passion
2 mins
Football Legend Nick Saban Retires, Tees Up New Passion
Rangers' Unbeaten Streak Under Philippe Clement: A Resurgence in Scottish Football
2 mins
Rangers' Unbeaten Streak Under Philippe Clement: A Resurgence in Scottish Football
Chris Christie Withdraws from 2024 Presidential Race
3 mins
Chris Christie Withdraws from 2024 Presidential Race
Trump Campaign Unfazed by Chris Christie's Suspension in New Hampshire Race
15 mins
Trump Campaign Unfazed by Chris Christie's Suspension in New Hampshire Race
Ghana's Communication Minister Backs Vice President's Digital Economy Focus Amid Criticism
15 mins
Ghana's Communication Minister Backs Vice President's Digital Economy Focus Amid Criticism
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
26 mins
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
2 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
4 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
4 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
9 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
9 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
11 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
12 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app