Manhattan Federal Prosecutors Launch Ground-Breaking Whistleblower Initiative

In an unprecedented move, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams has launched a ground-breaking whistleblower program in Manhattan. The endeavor aims to fight public corruption and other crimes by incentivizing individuals privy to such illicit activities to share their knowledge. Rather than a shift in policy, this initiative is an open invitation to potential whistleblowers to take the stand against corruption.

Offering Non-Prosecution Agreements

At the core of this program are non-prosecution agreements, offered to individuals who voluntarily provide information early in the investigations. These agreements serve as a protective shield against prosecution for the whistleblowers, encouraging more individuals to step forward. The program is not an all-encompassing umbrella; it specifically targets employees in both public and private sectors, however, it excludes elected or appointed officials, federal law enforcement, and CEOs.

Focusing on Nonviolent Corruption Offenses

The program is particularly interested in nonviolent corruption offenses, specifically those witnessed or partaken in by individuals in their professional roles. It does not extend its protective mantle to those involved in violent crimes, sex offenses, terrorism, or individuals with prior felony convictions for fraud or dishonesty. Thus, it focuses on corporate crimes like fraud, failures of corporate controls, or bribery, throwing a spotlight on white-collar crime.

Encouraging Actionable and Timely Information

The Southern District of New York, known for its high-profile prosecutions including those of Bernie Madoff, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Sam Bankman-Fried, is championing this initiative. The unit is currently involved in several significant cases, such as the bribery case against New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez and an investigation into New York Mayor Eric Adams’ 2021 campaign, although Adams faces no criminal allegations. The call to action from the prosecution office is clear: individuals with relevant information should reach out proactively to avoid legal repercussions, contributing to a cleaner, more transparent society.