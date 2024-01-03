en English
Business

Mango/NewEdit Streamlines Workflow with Signiant Media Shuttle

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:08 am EST
Mango/NewEdit Streamlines Workflow with Signiant Media Shuttle

In the well-oiled machine of television production, post-production services company Mango/NewEdit has carved out a significant niche. With a rich history dating back to 1993, the organization has grown and adapted, today primarily serving streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and Disney+. President Stan Cassio recently shed light on how the company enhances its workflow efficiency and saves time and money with Signiant Media Shuttle’s fast file transfer service.

Operating in a Hub-and-Spoke Business Model

Mango/NewEdit’s business model is uniquely adapted for the modern era of digital content. The company operates in a hub-and-spoke structure, leveraging state tax incentives and secure remote workflows. This intricate web allows them to provide services to popular television shows, regardless of where they’re filmed or edited. Secure and efficient content transfer is a linchpin in this model, and that’s where Signiant Media Shuttle steps in.

Signiant: A Trusted Name in File Transfers

Trusted by major studios, Signiant’s platform offers encrypted, efficient file transfer capabilities, playing a pivotal role in Mango/NewEdit’s operations. The company uses Signiant primarily for their ‘dailies’ pipeline, a vital process of handling footage on set, generating editorial files and sending these to their Los Angeles facility for syncing and editing preparation. The original high-resolution footage is also transferred via Signiant to LA for grading.

The Key Features of Signiant

Signiant’s features like notifications, alerts, and Checkpoint Restart contribute to a streamlined post-production process. Notifications and alerts ensure that Mango/NewEdit is always in the loop about their file transfers, while the Checkpoint Restart feature offers peace of mind. Even if a transfer is interrupted, the process will pick up right where it left off. This, coupled with around-the-clock customer support, makes Signiant the preferred tool for Mango/NewEdit’s file transfer needs.

By leveraging Signiant’s capabilities, Mango/NewEdit not only meets its clients’ demands effectively but also optimizes its workflow, saving both time and money. This powerful combo underscores the rising importance of advanced tech solutions in the fast-paced world of television production.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

