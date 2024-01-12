en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Mandatory Insurance for Boats Moored at Wrangell Harbor: A Solution or a Burden?

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:55 pm EST
Mandatory Insurance for Boats Moored at Wrangell Harbor: A Solution or a Burden?

Amid the fiscal crisis faced by Alaskan harbors, the Wrangell Port Commission has voted in favor of implementing a policy that mandates boat owners to have insurance for their vessels moored at the local harbor. Should they fail to comply, boat owners would be subjected to an increase in mooring fees. However, this decision is yet to be fully enacted, pending approval by the Borough Assembly.

Public Opinion Divided on Proposed Policy

During the commission meeting, public sentiment towards the proposed policy was split. Two individuals voiced their opposition against the ordinance, asserting that it places an undue burden on those who cannot afford insurance and overlooks the need for preventive measures. Chris Ellis, one of the opponents, strongly argued against the policy, highlighting the financial strain it could impose on less affluent boat owners.

Supporters Stress the Risks of Uninsured Boats

In the face of opposition, supporters of the policy stood their ground. Ron Johnson, a proponent of the insurance requirement, emphasized the potential risks uninsured boats pose to those with insurance. He pointed out that boat owners who have taken the responsibility of insuring their vessels should not have to bear the brunt of accidents caused by uninsured boats.

Addressing the Fiscal Strain on Alaskan Harbors

The policy proposition was born out of the increasing financial pressures on Alaskan harbors, which are grappling with escalating maintenance costs and dwindling state funding. The Harbor Master underscored that the city incurs an annual cost of around $50,000 for dealing with derelict vessels. This ordinance, if enacted, could help alleviate some of the financial burdens faced by local harbors.

The Commission acknowledged the lack of clarity on the type of insurance required and discussed potential strategies to lessen the surcharge burden on boat owners. Despite a divided public opinion, the Commission decided to move forward with the proposal, sending it to the Borough Assembly for further deliberation in an upcoming meeting.

0
Business United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Nationwide IT Services Secures Potentially $149.6M Air Force Task Order
The U.S. Air Force has awarded a task order potentially worth $149.6 million to Nationwide IT Services, an IT and Management consulting company based in Fairfax, Virginia. This assignment is intended to provide support services to the Assistant Secretary for the Air Force for Acquisitions (SAF/AQ). These services encompass specialized expertise in acquisition and sustainment
Nationwide IT Services Secures Potentially $149.6M Air Force Task Order
Moscow's Tale of Two Cities: The Dance of Hedonism and Economic Resilience Amid War
7 mins ago
Moscow's Tale of Two Cities: The Dance of Hedonism and Economic Resilience Amid War
Ghana Secures Deal to Restructure $5.4 Billion of Bilateral Loans
9 mins ago
Ghana Secures Deal to Restructure $5.4 Billion of Bilateral Loans
Axiom Wealth Partners Joins Rockefeller Global Family Office: A New Chapter in Wealth Management
2 mins ago
Axiom Wealth Partners Joins Rockefeller Global Family Office: A New Chapter in Wealth Management
Watsonville City Council to Discuss New Enterprise Rent-A-Car Location, Other Matters
3 mins ago
Watsonville City Council to Discuss New Enterprise Rent-A-Car Location, Other Matters
Closing Arguments in Donald Trump's Civil Fraud Trial: Implications for Former President
4 mins ago
Closing Arguments in Donald Trump's Civil Fraud Trial: Implications for Former President
Latest Headlines
World News
USC Basketball Star Isaiah Collier Sidelined by Hand Injury
2 mins
USC Basketball Star Isaiah Collier Sidelined by Hand Injury
Vermont's Cold Blast: A Stark Reminder of Frostbite's Dangers
2 mins
Vermont's Cold Blast: A Stark Reminder of Frostbite's Dangers
Aventon Sinch.2: A Blend of Style and Performance in a Folding E-Bike
2 mins
Aventon Sinch.2: A Blend of Style and Performance in a Folding E-Bike
Cricket Match Summaries and Player Updates
5 mins
Cricket Match Summaries and Player Updates
Philippines' Constitution Amendment Debate: A Clash of Caution and Change
6 mins
Philippines' Constitution Amendment Debate: A Clash of Caution and Change
Australian-born Princess Mary Set to Become Queen of Denmark Amid Family Health Concerns
7 mins
Australian-born Princess Mary Set to Become Queen of Denmark Amid Family Health Concerns
Sven-Goran Eriksson Unveils Terminal Cancer Diagnosis and Life Aspirations
8 mins
Sven-Goran Eriksson Unveils Terminal Cancer Diagnosis and Life Aspirations
CES 2024: The AnssilSleepinbody-Incline Smart Mattress i4 Revolutionizes Sleep Tech
8 mins
CES 2024: The AnssilSleepinbody-Incline Smart Mattress i4 Revolutionizes Sleep Tech
Venezuelan Bill Threatens NGOs: Echoes of Nicaragua
8 mins
Venezuelan Bill Threatens NGOs: Echoes of Nicaragua
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
5 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
8 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
9 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app