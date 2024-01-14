en English
Europe

Mandatory ETIAS Travel Authorization for Europe Set to Begin in 2024

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:24 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 12:28 pm EST
Mandatory ETIAS Travel Authorization for Europe Set to Begin in 2024

The year 2024 is set to usher in a significant change in travel regulations for Americans and nationals from around 60 other countries who could previously visit Europe’s Schengen zone without a visa. The introduction of the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) will necessitate these travelers to apply for a mandatory travel authorization before they can board a plane for Europe. This new development has been proposed by the European Commission as a security measure in response to the global scenario post the September 11 attacks.

Understanding the ETIAS and its Implications

The ETIAS is not a visa but an authorization that will be required for travelers from certain countries to visit the Schengen area. Applying for this authorization involves a non-refundable fee of 7 euros (approximately $7.40) per person, with exceptions for individuals under 18 or over 70 years of age. However, having an ETIAS authorization does not guarantee entry into Europe. It is worth noting that travelers holding a valid visa will not require the ETIAS authorization.

A Delayed but Expected Change

The implementation of the ETIAS has experienced several delays since its proposal in 2016, with initial target dates being 2021 and 2023. However, it is now expected to become operational in 2024. Although the wait has been long, the system’s inception has been generally anticipated as a logical step towards enhancing security measures.

The Application Process and Duration of the Authorization

The ETIAS application process is designed to be expedient, with most applications being processed within minutes and a maximum duration of 96 hours. In instances where additional information or an interview is required, the process may extend up to 30 days. Once granted, the ETIAS authorization will remain valid for three years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first. It does not require renewal for each trip, making it a convenient option for frequent travelers. Travel experts recommend obtaining the authorization before booking tickets and hotels.

Europe Travel & Tourism United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

