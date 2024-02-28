Manchester's Grayce Consultancy Expands to U.S., Targets Finance and Insurance Sectors

Manchester-based Grayce, a leading change management consultancy, has announced its strategic expansion into the United States, focusing on the east coast to aid in delivering transformation programmes across finance, pharmaceuticals, and insurance sectors. With a turnover of £35.5m, the move represents a significant milestone, marking the company's growth and its commitment to supporting its largest clients in these key industries.

Grayce is setting its sights on the U.S. market to address the challenges organizations face in executing critical change and transformation programmes, particularly post-pandemic. The firm is actively recruiting new talent in collaboration with U.S. colleges, aiming to develop professionals skilled in transformation. Mel Burke, Grayce's vice president of US Operations, emphasized the importance of this expansion, highlighting the firm's dedication to building long-term delivery capabilities and addressing the talent gap in the financial and insurance sectors.

Addressing Industry Challenges

The financial and insurance sectors are currently facing significant demographic and skill-related challenges, with less than 25% of insurance workers being under 35 years old and 75% of U.S. financial sector employers reporting difficulty in finding skilled talent. Grayce's approach involves training, mentoring, and managing analysts to ensure they possess the necessary competencies, offering a sustainable alternative to short-term, costly hires. This strategy aims not only to enhance the company's bottom line but also to promote cross-generational collaboration, diversity, equity, inclusion (ED&I), and foster a culture of learning and innovation.

Grayce's expansion into the U.S. market is poised to have a profound impact on the finance, pharmaceutical, and insurance sectors, offering a fresh approach to addressing the talent gap and demographic challenges. By fostering a culture of learning and innovation, Grayce aims to enhance its clients' capabilities in executing change and transformation programmes, ensuring long-term success in today's dynamic business environment. This move not only reinforces Grayce's position as a leader in change management consultancy but also sets a new standard for talent development and management in the industry.