Manchester Honors Frederick Douglass: New Plaque Unveiled at City Hall

In early October 2023, Manchester City Hall became the site of a significant commemoration, marking the enduring legacy of Frederick Douglass, the storied abolitionist, and statesman. A bronze plaque, now installed on the third floor, celebrates Douglass's profound contributions to the Black history of Manchester and his relentless pursuit of liberty and justice.

Frederick Douglass: A Legacy of Liberation

Douglass, who freed himself from the shackles of slavery in Maryland, emerged as a formidable advocate for abolition, suffrage, and human rights. His life's work is a testament to the power of self-education and eloquent oratory in championing the cause of freedom. Douglass's connection to Manchester dates back to his bold anti-slavery speeches in the mid-19th century, notably his impactful address at Manchester City Hall in 1854. This speech, along with his denunciation of the Fugitive Slave Law and advocacy for the abolitionist movement, is encapsulated in the newly unveiled plaque.

The Making of the Plaque

The commemorative plaque is the culmination of efforts by the Black History of Manchester project, spearheaded by local historian Stan Garrity and funded through the American Rescue Plan of 2021. This initiative not only honors Douglass's pivotal role in the anti-slavery movement but also recognizes other significant Black figures and events in Manchester's history, including Ann Bamford's involvement in the Underground Railroad and Samantha Plantin's contributions as an independent landowner.

Looking Forward: A Continuing Legacy

The unveiling of the Frederick Douglass plaque at Manchester City Hall serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing struggle for racial justice and equality. By commemorating Douglass's legacy, Manchester not only pays homage to a pivotal figure in American history but also reinforces its commitment to acknowledging and celebrating the contributions of Black Americans. This dedication to historical recognition opens the door for future discussions and education about the profound impacts of slavery and the enduring fight for freedom in America.

As we reflect on Frederick Douglass's monumental contributions to the abolitionist movement and the broader quest for human rights, the plaque at Manchester City Hall stands as a beacon of hope and a call to action. It reminds us of the importance of remembering our past, the individuals who have shaped our present, and the collective responsibility to continue their work towards a more just and equitable society.