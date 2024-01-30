Manager of Archewell Productions Steps Down Amid Speculation About Netflix

In a significant shift, Bennett Levine, the manager of Archewell Productions, has stepped down from his position to embark on a new journey with Cinetic Media. This transition has shaken the foundations of the production company established by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Levine's Impact on Archewell Productions

Levine, who climbed the ranks to become a manager in 2022 after being initially hired as a coordinator in 2021, has been instrumental in steering the company. His departure has left a noticeable void in Archewell, especially given the swirling rumors that Netflix, the streaming behemoth, may not renew its contract with the company.

Unraveling of Deals and Speculations

Netflix had reportedly shelled out a whopping $80 million for a deal with the Sussexes that is due to expire in 2025. Speculation about the future of this deal has been intensified by Harry and Meghan's recent appearance at a Paramount Pictures event in Jamaica, which is seen as a potential signal given Paramount's competitive stance with Netflix. This conjecture is further fueled by Spotify's decision to cancel an $18 million deal with the duo citing a lack of content produced by Archewell Audio.

The Future of Archewell Productions

The departure of Levine and the uncertainty surrounding Archewell's deals with major streaming platforms have raised pressing questions about the future trajectory of the company. As viewers and industry insiders alike grapple with these developments, the next steps of the Sussexes and their media venture remain to be seen.