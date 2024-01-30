Man Missing After Falling Through Ice at Tooele Reservoir: Search Underway

On the icy expanse of Settlement Canyon Reservoir in Tooele, Utah, an ordinary evening took a chilling turn when a man in his 20s vanished beneath the icy surface. The incident, which occurred just before 7 p.m., saw both the man and a woman plunging into the frigid waters. The woman managed to escape the icy clutch, but the man, unfortunately, did not resurface.

Search and Rescue Operation Underway

The alarm bells ringing, Tooele City Police, in tandem with the fire department, sprang into action, initiating a search and rescue operation to locate the missing man. Despite their relentless efforts, as of 9 p.m., the man remains unaccounted for. His companion, the woman who survived the ordeal, was rushed to a local hospital for treatment as she battled cold exposure.

A Race Against Time and Elements

As the temperatures continue to plummet, the search operation, a race against time and elements, continues with renewed urgency. The hope is to find the man and rescue him from the icy grip of the reservoir. The incident underscores the perils of venturing onto frozen bodies of water, particularly in the heart of winter.

The Community Holds its Breath

As the operation continues, the community holds its breath, anxiously awaiting news of the missing man. The incident has cast a pall over Tooele, a close-knit community unaccustomed to such tragedies. The coming hours are crucial and will undoubtedly bring more clarity to the situation.